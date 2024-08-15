Airlines

A woman threw computer monitors at airline staffers because she missed her flight

The 31-year-old became irate after reportedly missing a Frontier Airlines flight

By
Ryan Erik King / Jalopnik
Gif: ABC7 / YouTube
Unruly passengers make the frustrating experience of flying even more stressful, but these customers don’t suddenly become rowdy when they step on the plane. A 31-year-old woman became irate at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago after reportedly missing a flight on July 30. Local police noted that the woman fled the scene and is still being sought by authorities.

The footage shows the woman shouting at Frontier Airline staff. She hopped over the luggage conveyor belt into the staff area to confront the low-cost carrier’s employees physically, WLS-TV reports. The angry customer picked up a computer monitor from the check-in counter and hurled it at the staff, who were trying to talk her down. She flipped over another monitor as she backed away.

Related Content

Welcome to a town where cars share the roads with planes
An entire airport was shut down — all because some scissors went missing

The irate customer should consider herself lucky after her unexpectedly brief trip to O’Hare Airport. Just over a week later, another woman was killed after getting entangled in the converter belt system. The incident happened in an unoccupied restricted area on August 8. The general public can be surprisingly elusive in an airport’s restricted areas. Last year, another late passenger in Australia walked out onto the tarmac in a desperate attempt to board her missed flight.

Please don’t put your (or anyone else’s) life at risk for a flight. Aircraft manufacturers do that enough already.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.