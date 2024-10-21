Frozen waffles sold at Walmart and Target were recalled for listeria fears

More than 600 frozen waffle products sold at major stores were recalled on Friday due to fears of possible listeria contamination.



TreeHouse Foods (THS-3.19% ), which makes a variety of frozen waffle products for companies such as Walmart (WMT+0.17% ) and Target (TGT-0.87% ) that are often labeled under retailers’ house brands, said that the recall was voluntary and that there have been no reports of illness.

“This issue was discovered through routine testing at our manufacturing facility in Brantford, Ontario, Canada,” the company said.

Affected brands include Always Save, Best Choice, Clover Valley, Food Lion, Good & Gather, Great Value, Hannaford, Harris Teeter (KR-0.06% ), Kodiak Cakes, Higher Harvest by H-E-B, PICS by Price Chopper, Publix, Schnucks, Tops, and others. A full list of the recalled waffles can be viewed on TreeHouse’s website.

Listeria can cause fatal infections for children and the elderly and can cause serious symptoms such as fever, headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Treehouse said consumers should check their freezers for the products and either throw them out or return them for purchase credit. It is working with the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to remedy the issue.

The company also said its Brantford facility is “undergoing all the necessary protocols, including deep cleaning, sanitation, hygienic restoration procedures, and verification of those activities to confirm effectiveness before we restart production and shipments from that line again.”