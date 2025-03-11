Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) reports earnings

In This Story FLL -3.28%

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL-3.28% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements showing total revenues of $292.1 million, up from $241.1 million in the previous year. The increase was primarily due to the full year of operations at American Place and the phased opening of Chamonix.

Operating expenses increased to $289.3 million from $242.2 million, largely due to the commencement of operations at American Place and Chamonix.

The company reported an operating income of $2.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.2 million in the previous year.

Interest and other non-operating expenses rose to $43.2 million from $22.6 million, primarily due to reductions in capitalized interest and lower cash balances.

Net loss for the year was $40.7 million, compared to a net loss of $24.9 million in the previous year.

Cash provided by operating activities was $13.8 million, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $45.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

Full House had a working capital of $53.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The company acknowledges its dependence on positive operating results and potential financing to meet future obligations.

The filing also details various financial agreements, including an amended credit agreement with Capital One and the issuance of additional senior secured notes.

Full House does not anticipate cash dividend payments to common stockholders in the near future.

The company identified no material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting.

Full House continues to focus on expanding its operations with the development of the permanent American Place facility and the completion of Chamonix.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Full House Resorts Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.