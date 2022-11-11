Crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy in US federal court on Friday, Nov. 11. Here’s the whole filing, which details a complex web of 134 corporate entities around the world, collectively referred to now as FTX Group, which have all now been put into bankruptcy:



List of entities that are part of FTX’s bankruptcy filing

1. Alameda Aus Pty Ltd

2. Alameda Global Services Ltd.

3. Alameda Research (Bahamas) Ltd

4. Alameda Research Holdings Inc.

5. Alameda Research KK

6. Alameda Research LLC

7. Alameda Research Ltd

8. Alameda Research Pte Ltd

9. Alameda Research Yankari Ltd

10. Alameda TR Ltd

11. Alameda TR Systems S. de R. L.

12. Allston Way Ltd

13. Altalix Ltd

14. Analisya Pte Ltd

15. Atlantis Technology Ltd.

16. B for Transfer Egypt

17. B Payment Services Nigeria

18. B Transfer Services Ltd

19. B Transfer Services Ltd. UAE

20. B Transfer Services Uganda

21. Bancroft Way Ltd

22. BitPesa Kenya Ltd.

23. BitPesa RDC SARL

24. BitPesa Senegal Ltd.

25. BitPesa South Africa

26. BitPesa Tanzania Ltd.

27. BitPesa Uganda Ltd.

28. Bitvo, Inc.

29. Blockfolio Holdings, Inc.

30. Blockfolio, Inc.

31. Blue Ridge Ltd

32. BT Payment Services Ghana

33. BT Payment Services South Africa

34. BT Payments Uganda

35. BT Pesa Nigeria Ltd.

36. BTC Africa S.A.

37. BTLS Limited Tanzania

38. Cardinal Ventures Ltd

39. Cedar Bay Ltd

40. Cedar Grove Technology Services, Ltd

41. Clifton Bay Investments LLC

42. Clifton Bay Investments Ltd

43. CM-Equity AG

44. Corner Stone Staffing

45. Cottonwood Grove Ltd

46. Cottonwood Technologies Ltd.

47. Crypto Bahamas LLC

48. DAAG Trading, DMCC

49. Deck Technologies Holdings LLC

50. Deck Technologies Inc.

51. Deep Creek Ltd

52. Digital Custody Inc.

53. Euclid Way Ltd

54. Exchange 4 Free Seychellen

55. Exchange 4Free Australia Br.

56. Exchange 4Free Ltd.

57. Exchange 4Free South Africa Br.

58. Exchange 4Free Swiss Branch

59. Finfax Company

60. FTX (Gibraltar) Ltd

61. FTX Canada Inc

62. FTX Certificates GmbH

63. FTX Crypto Services Ltd.

64. FTX Digital Assets LLC

65. FTX Digital Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd

66. FTX EMEA Ltd.

67. FTX Equity Record Holdings Ltd

68. FTX Europe AG

69. FTX Exchange FZE

70. FTX Hong Kong Ltd

71. FTX Japan Holdings K.K.

72. FTX Japan K.K.

73. FTX Japan Services KK

74. FTX Lend Inc.

75. FTX Marketplace, Inc.

76. FTX Products (Singapore) Pte Ltd

77. FTX Property Holdings Ltd

78. FTX Services Solutions Ltd.

79. FTX Structured Products AG

80. FTX Switzerland GmbH

81. FTX Trading GmbH

82. FTX Trading Ltd

83. FTX TURKEY TEKNOLOJİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKET

84. FTX US Derivatives LLC

85. FTX US Services, Inc.

86. FTX US Trading, Inc

87. FTX Vault Trust Company

88. FTX Ventures Ltd

89. FTX Ventures Partnership

90. FTX Zuma Ltd

91. GG Trading Terminal Ltd

92. Global Compass Dynamics Ltd.

93. Good Luck Games, LLC

94. Goodman Investments Ltd.

95. Hannam Group Inc

96. Hawaii Digital Assets Inc.

97. Hilltop Technology Services LLC

98. Hive Empire Trading Pty Ltd

99. Innovatia Ltd

100. Island Bay Ventures Inc

101. K-DNA Financial Services Ltd

102. Killarney Lake Investments Ltd

103. Ledger Holdings Inc.

104. LedgerPrime Bitcoin Yield Enhancement Fund, LLC

105. LedgerPrime Bitcoin Yield Enhancement Master Fund LP

106. LedgerPrime Digital Asset Opportunities Fund, LLC

107. LedgerPrime Digital Asset Opportunities Master Fund LP

108. Ledger Prime LLC

109. LedgerPrime Ventures, LP

110. Liquid Financial USA Inc.

111. LiquidEX LLC

112. Liquid Securities Singapore Pte Ltd

113. LT Baskets Ltd.

114. Maclaurin Investments Ltd.

115. Mangrove Cay Ltd

116. North Dimension Inc

117. North Dimension Ltd

118. North Wireless Dimension Inc

119. Paper Bird Inc

120. Pioneer Street Inc.

121. Quoine India Pte Ltd

122. Quoine Pte Ltd

123. Quoine Vietnam Co. Ltd

124. SNG INVESTMENTS YATIRIM VE DANIŞMANLIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

125. Strategy Ark Collective Ltd.

126. Technology Services Bahamas Limited

127. Tigetwit Ltd

128. TransferZero

129. Verdant Canyon Capital LLC

130. West Innovative Barista Ltd.

131. West Realm Shires Financial Services Inc.

132. West Realm Shires Services Inc.

133. Western Concord Enterprises Ltd.

134. Zubr Exchange Ltd