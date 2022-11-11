Crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy in US federal court on Friday, Nov. 11. Here’s the whole filing, which details a complex web of 134 corporate entities around the world, collectively referred to now as FTX Group, which have all now been put into bankruptcy:
List of entities that are part of FTX’s bankruptcy filing
1. Alameda Aus Pty Ltd
2. Alameda Global Services Ltd.
3. Alameda Research (Bahamas) Ltd
4. Alameda Research Holdings Inc.
5. Alameda Research KK
6. Alameda Research LLC
7. Alameda Research Ltd
8. Alameda Research Pte Ltd
9. Alameda Research Yankari Ltd
10. Alameda TR Ltd
11. Alameda TR Systems S. de R. L.
12. Allston Way Ltd
13. Altalix Ltd
14. Analisya Pte Ltd
15. Atlantis Technology Ltd.
16. B for Transfer Egypt
17. B Payment Services Nigeria
18. B Transfer Services Ltd
19. B Transfer Services Ltd. UAE
20. B Transfer Services Uganda
21. Bancroft Way Ltd
22. BitPesa Kenya Ltd.
23. BitPesa RDC SARL
24. BitPesa Senegal Ltd.
25. BitPesa South Africa
26. BitPesa Tanzania Ltd.
27. BitPesa Uganda Ltd.
28. Bitvo, Inc.
29. Blockfolio Holdings, Inc.
30. Blockfolio, Inc.
31. Blue Ridge Ltd
32. BT Payment Services Ghana
33. BT Payment Services South Africa
34. BT Payments Uganda
35. BT Pesa Nigeria Ltd.
36. BTC Africa S.A.
37. BTLS Limited Tanzania
38. Cardinal Ventures Ltd
39. Cedar Bay Ltd
40. Cedar Grove Technology Services, Ltd
41. Clifton Bay Investments LLC
42. Clifton Bay Investments Ltd
43. CM-Equity AG
44. Corner Stone Staffing
45. Cottonwood Grove Ltd
46. Cottonwood Technologies Ltd.
47. Crypto Bahamas LLC
48. DAAG Trading, DMCC
49. Deck Technologies Holdings LLC
50. Deck Technologies Inc.
51. Deep Creek Ltd
52. Digital Custody Inc.
53. Euclid Way Ltd
54. Exchange 4 Free Seychellen
55. Exchange 4Free Australia Br.
56. Exchange 4Free Ltd.
57. Exchange 4Free South Africa Br.
58. Exchange 4Free Swiss Branch
59. Finfax Company
60. FTX (Gibraltar) Ltd
61. FTX Canada Inc
62. FTX Certificates GmbH
63. FTX Crypto Services Ltd.
64. FTX Digital Assets LLC
65. FTX Digital Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd
66. FTX EMEA Ltd.
67. FTX Equity Record Holdings Ltd
68. FTX Europe AG
69. FTX Exchange FZE
70. FTX Hong Kong Ltd
71. FTX Japan Holdings K.K.
72. FTX Japan K.K.
73. FTX Japan Services KK
74. FTX Lend Inc.
75. FTX Marketplace, Inc.
76. FTX Products (Singapore) Pte Ltd
77. FTX Property Holdings Ltd
78. FTX Services Solutions Ltd.
79. FTX Structured Products AG
80. FTX Switzerland GmbH
81. FTX Trading GmbH
82. FTX Trading Ltd
83. FTX TURKEY TEKNOLOJİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKET
84. FTX US Derivatives LLC
85. FTX US Services, Inc.
86. FTX US Trading, Inc
87. FTX Vault Trust Company
88. FTX Ventures Ltd
89. FTX Ventures Partnership
90. FTX Zuma Ltd
91. GG Trading Terminal Ltd
92. Global Compass Dynamics Ltd.
93. Good Luck Games, LLC
94. Goodman Investments Ltd.
95. Hannam Group Inc
96. Hawaii Digital Assets Inc.
97. Hilltop Technology Services LLC
98. Hive Empire Trading Pty Ltd
99. Innovatia Ltd
100. Island Bay Ventures Inc
101. K-DNA Financial Services Ltd
102. Killarney Lake Investments Ltd
103. Ledger Holdings Inc.
104. LedgerPrime Bitcoin Yield Enhancement Fund, LLC
105. LedgerPrime Bitcoin Yield Enhancement Master Fund LP
106. LedgerPrime Digital Asset Opportunities Fund, LLC
107. LedgerPrime Digital Asset Opportunities Master Fund LP
108. Ledger Prime LLC
109. LedgerPrime Ventures, LP
110. Liquid Financial USA Inc.
111. LiquidEX LLC
112. Liquid Securities Singapore Pte Ltd
113. LT Baskets Ltd.
114. Maclaurin Investments Ltd.
115. Mangrove Cay Ltd
116. North Dimension Inc
117. North Dimension Ltd
118. North Wireless Dimension Inc
119. Paper Bird Inc
120. Pioneer Street Inc.
121. Quoine India Pte Ltd
122. Quoine Pte Ltd
123. Quoine Vietnam Co. Ltd
124. SNG INVESTMENTS YATIRIM VE DANIŞMANLIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
125. Strategy Ark Collective Ltd.
126. Technology Services Bahamas Limited
127. Tigetwit Ltd
128. TransferZero
129. Verdant Canyon Capital LLC
130. West Innovative Barista Ltd.
131. West Realm Shires Financial Services Inc.
132. West Realm Shires Services Inc.
133. Western Concord Enterprises Ltd.
134. Zubr Exchange Ltd