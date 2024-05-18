GameStop meme stock mania, Nvidia earnings, and Bitcoin misses the party: Markets news roundup

GameStop stock skyrocketed Tuesday, a day after the return of Roaring Kitty — the American investor known for his Reddit posts — drove the shares sharply higher and brought meme stock mania back to the market.
Steve Sosnick, chief strategist of Interactive Brokers, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.
Watch the interview above and check out the transcript below. The transcript of this conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Nvidia reports earnings next week and Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers believes the market could turn south if they don’t deliver a strong beat and guidance
Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers breaks down his concerns about the meme stock rally