GameStop meme stock mania, Nvidia earnings, and Bitcoin misses the party: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

GameStop meme stock mania, Nvidia earnings, and Bitcoin misses the party: Markets news roundup

Plus, looking back on what happened the last time GameStop sparked a meme stock frenzy

Image for article titled GameStop meme stock mania, Nvidia earnings, and Bitcoin misses the party: Markets news roundup
Photo: Shannon Stapleton (Reuters), Bobby Yip (Reuters), Shannon Stapleton (Reuters), Dado Ruvic (Reuters), Brendan McDermid (Reuters), Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)
GameStop stock soars 60% as the ‘Roaring Kitty’ meme stock rally continues for a second day

Image for article titled GameStop meme stock mania, Nvidia earnings, and Bitcoin misses the party: Markets news roundup
Photo: Shannon Stapleton (Reuters)

GameStop stock skyrocketed Tuesday, a day after the return of Roaring Kitty — the American investor known for his Reddit posts — drove the shares sharply higher and brought meme stock mania back to the market.

It’s not just GameStop and AMC. These meme stocks are also rallying

Image for article titled GameStop meme stock mania, Nvidia earnings, and Bitcoin misses the party: Markets news roundup
Photo: Bobby Yip (Reuters)

The meme stock comeback has begun. It’s not just GameStop and AMC stock that are enjoying meteoric rises. Many other meme stocks that once had cult followings have been revived this week following the social media reappearance of Keith Patrick Gill, the investor known as “Roaring Kitty.” 

GameStop stock soars 74% because ‘Roaring Kitty’ of meme stock fame has resurfaced online

Image for article titled GameStop meme stock mania, Nvidia earnings, and Bitcoin misses the party: Markets news roundup
Photo: Shannon Stapleton (Reuters)

The online return of Roaring Kitty, the American investor known for his posts on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, drove GameStop stock up sharply Monday — so much that trading was halted.

GameStop meme stock mania is back. Here’s what happened last time

Image for article titled GameStop meme stock mania, Nvidia earnings, and Bitcoin misses the party: Markets news roundup
Photo: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

It looks like meme stocks are back in the game. Shares in video game retailer GameStop got a huge boost Monday due to a cryptic social media post. “Roaring Kitty,” the online name of American investor Keith Patrick Gill, who is known for igniting GameStop’s massive meme stock short squeeze in 2021, posted on X after a three-year hiatus — sending GameStop stock up as much as 110% and halting trading several times.

The meme stock party is over already

Image for article titled GameStop meme stock mania, Nvidia earnings, and Bitcoin misses the party: Markets news roundup
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Meme stocks enjoyed a return to the limelight this week after Roaring Kitty, the investor behind the GameStop saga in 2021, made a comeback on social media and sparked a renewed frenzy. 

Nvidia earnings are coming but the rally can’t continue forever, strategist says

Why Nvidia needs to deliver on Q1 earnings
Steve Sosnick, chief strategist of Interactive Brokers, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

Watch the interview above and check out the transcript below. The transcript of this conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Bitcoin and the ‘memecoins’ didn’t get invited to the meme stock party. Here’s why

Image for article titled GameStop meme stock mania, Nvidia earnings, and Bitcoin misses the party: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

This week, meme stocks came back into the limelight after Roaring Kitty, the investor behind the GameStop saga in 2021, made a comeback on social media and sparked a renewed frenzy, lifting other meme stocks. 

Sell GameStop stock now before it’s too late, strategist says

Own GameStop or AMC stock? Sell now, says strategist

Steve Sosnick, chief strategist of Interactive Brokers, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

Watch the interview above and check out the transcript below. The transcript of this conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Why Nvidia needs to deliver on Q1 earnings

Why Nvidia needs to deliver on Q1 earnings
Nvidia reports earnings next week and Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers believes the market could turn south if they don’t deliver a strong beat and guidance

Own GameStop or AMC stock? Sell now, says strategist

Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers breaks down his concerns about the meme stock rally

