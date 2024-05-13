GameStop stock soars 74% because 'Roaring Kitty' of meme stock fame has resurfaced online

In This Story GME AMC

The online return of Roaring Kitty, the American investor known for his posts on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, drove GameStop stock up sharply Monday — so much that trading was halted.

Posting under the name Roaring Kitty, Keith Patrick Gill is known for igniting GameStop’s massive meme stock short squeeze in 2021, then disappearing from the internet. He broke his three-year hiatus with a tweet on Sunday, causing the video game retailer’s shares to surge by more than 110% Monday morning. Trading was halted multiple times Monday and the shares ended the day up more than 74%.

That helped send other meme stocks higher, with AMC Entertainment rising 78%. And popular memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu jumped more than 6% and about 5%, respectively.

Gill gained national attention during the pandemic for his bullish analysis of GameStop on Reddit. On Sunday, he posted a picture on X showing a gamer leaning forward in the chair, indicating intense focus — and prompting speculation among followers that he’ll return to Reddit. The tweet has been viewed by over 10 million people as of Monday morning.

GameStop’s run as a meme stock reached its peak in 2021 when a group of small investors, encouraged by the Reddit community WallStreetBets and helped along by an Elon Musk tweet, pushed its shares from $3 to $120.



But GameStop has struggled since 2021, unable to keep up with mobile gaming’s explosion. In its fourth-quarter earnings report, the video game retailer had disappointing results, with sales declining and massive layoffs.

As video game retailer seeks to gain footing, Roaring Kitty’s latest post suggests meme stock mania has returned, with investors betting against short sellers.

