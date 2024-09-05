In This Story MC -3.30%

We’ve all dreamed of becoming wealthy through gifts or inheritances from a distant, well-to-do relative – but for a group of French Gen Z-ers, this dream has become a reality. Well, sort of.

Wilfried Guerrand, 53, is a distant cousin of the Hermès family – though he is not a direct descendent of founder Thierry Hermès. Guerrand began working in the nearly centuries-old family business 30 years ago and amassed thousands of shares, which he recently gifted to his four children.



Sixtine, 25, Stanislas, 20, Mathias, 19, and Albane, 18, became overnight millionaires when their father gave them each 450 shares, according to regulatory files reviewed by Bloomberg. Guerrand himself has a reported €21.6 million ($23.9 million) net worth.



Hermès’s stock value has skyrocketed in recent years, in part due to the enduring popularity of its Birkin and Kelly bags, which have found new popularity among younger generations. The stock value has doubled since 2022 and Guerrand’s children collectively received €3.9 million ($4.3 million), per Bloomberg.



That’s enough money to buy roughly 37 Birkin 20 Matte Alligator bags, according to Sotheby’s estimates.



Still, the Guerrand family’s wealth pales in comparison to their distant cousins, who can claim a direct connection to the company’s harness-making founder. The Hermès family – which includes the surnames Dumas, Guerrand, and Puech – is the third-wealthiest in France.



The more than 100 direct descendants of Thierry Hermès have a net worth of $170.1 billion, according to Bloomberg. The company is still largely controlled by its heirs: executive chairman Axel Dumas is a sixth-generation descendent from the founder.



Many of France’s wealthiest individuals acquired their money through luxury enterprises. Bernard Arnault, the owner of luxury goods purveyor LVMH, became one of the wealthiest people in the world through his acquisition of brands including Tiffany & Co, Dior, Marc Jacobs, and Moët Hennessy. Arnault also owns a significant stake in Hermès, though the brand is not owned by LVHM.

