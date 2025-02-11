Earnings Snapshots

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 11, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
GNSS0.00%

Genasys Inc. (GNSS0.00%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

President Trump could act as a bridge between Sam Altman and Elon Musk, exec says
Here's where you can expect to feel the cost of tariffs, from cars to soda cans
Your Valentine's Day bouquet is racking up frequent flyer miles
Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details financial results for the quarter, noting a revenue increase to $6,940,000 from $4,361,000 in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth is attributed to higher hardware and software sales.

Suggested Reading

President Trump could act as a bridge between Sam Altman and Elon Musk, exec says
Here's where you can expect to feel the cost of tariffs, from cars to soda cans
Your Valentine's Day bouquet is racking up frequent flyer miles
Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Gross profit for the quarter was $3,178,000, up from $1,479,000 in the previous year. The increase is due to a favorable mix of higher-margin software revenue and increased hardware sales.

Advertisement

Related Content

Which sectors could be hit hardest by Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs? A Deutsche Bank exec weighs in
Ford's CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry. Here’s what it means for investors

Related Content

Which sectors could be hit hardest by Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs? A Deutsche Bank exec weighs in
Ford's CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry. Here’s what it means for investors

Operating expenses rose to $9,119,000 from $8,709,000, primarily due to increased professional services and insurance expenses.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $4,078,000 for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $6,724,000 in the previous year. The improvement is primarily due to increased revenue and gross profit.

Advertisement

Cash provided by operating activities was $947,000, while cash provided by investing activities was $2,633,000, primarily from the maturities of marketable securities.

Genasys Inc. continues to focus on expanding its Protective Communications solutions, including the Genasys Protect software platform and Long Range Acoustic Device products.

Advertisement

The company secured significant contracts, including a four-year contract with the Maui Emergency Management Agency and a three-year follow-on maintenance agreement with the Indian Navy.

The filing also notes the completion of a $15,000,000 term loan and a public offering of 5,750,000 shares of common stock, raising $11,500,000 in gross proceeds.

Advertisement

Genasys Inc. anticipates future growth from its newly awarded contracts and continued investment in its software platform, with expectations for increased revenue and cash generation in fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Genasys Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.