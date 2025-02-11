Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) reports earnings

In This Story GLAD -1.76%

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) has filed its Form 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports that Gladstone Capital's investment portfolio consisted of 51 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $799.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

During the quarter, the company invested $107.2 million in six new portfolio companies and extended $44.5 million in investments to existing portfolio companies.

Gladstone Capital received $165.3 million in combined net proceeds and principal repayments from portfolio company exits and repayments during the quarter.

The company reported total investment income of $21.96 million for the quarter, a decrease from $23.22 million in the same period the previous year.

Net investment income was $11.22 million, down from $11.93 million in the prior year period.

Gladstone Capital recorded a net realized gain on investments of $57.72 million, primarily due to the sale of its investment in Antenna Research Associates, Inc.

Net unrealized depreciation of investments was $41.89 million, driven by the reversal of unrealized appreciation from the exit of Antenna Research Associates, Inc.

The company declared distributions of $0.895 per common share for the quarter, including a supplemental distribution of $0.40 per common share in December 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, Gladstone Capital had $61.5 million outstanding on its $293.7 million credit facility, with available borrowings of $207.3 million.

The company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $24.0 million for the quarter, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $26.2 million in the prior year period.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Gladstone Capital Corporation quarterly 10-Q report dated February 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.