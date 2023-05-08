Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Need to Know
Chained

Go First's bankruptcy has fueled mass resignations and higher air fares

Go First, which used to fly majorly on the domestic routes, has now cancelled flights till May 12

By
Niharika Sharma
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Go First&#39;s bankruptcy has fueled mass resignations and higher air fares
Image: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS (Reuters)

Go First’s declaration of bankruptcy has triggered chaos in India’s aviation sector.

Watch
What to say to a coworker who is grieving
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Regional banks and the US debt ceiling: Quartz Smart Investing
Wednesday 12:56PM
How to make a career pivot in four short steps
April 27, 2023

In less than a week after it filed for insolvency, the airline has witnessed a mass exodus of pilots and cabin crew. Go First has been grounded since May 3 following months of a severe cash crunch and frequent non-availability of planes due to engine issues.

Advertisement

Its employees have now begun to reach out to other airlines in desperation. Go First, however, is insisting on them completing their notice periods, Economic Times reported on May 6.

“Go First has a notice period of six and three months for its flying and non-flying employees respectively,” the daily quoted management sources as saying.

Save $30 On the LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine
15% OFF
Save $30 On the LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine

Lowest Price
Grab this awesome five-star-rated 3-in-1 LEGO kit for $170 on Amazon — the lowest price in a month.

Advertisement

The carrier’s crisis, though, has come as a bounty for other airlines dealing with a shortage of pilots. Tata-owned Air India has, for instance, reportedly received at least 700 pilots’ applications since Go First’s grounding. At least 740 pilots fly Go First’s Airbus A320 fleet. They began their job search once the airline’s lessors moved to reclaim aircraft to make up for their losses.

Frustrated flyers, higher airfares

Airfares have, meanwhile, risen by up to 40% after Go First, which mostly flew on domestic routes, cancelled flights till May 12.

Advertisement

For example, a seat on the Delhi-Leh route, which normally costs around $60, is now going at nearly $330. Likewise, the Chandigarh-Srinagar rate has surged from around $50 to nearly $300.

Add to that several last-minute cancellations.

Many flyers are frustrated with what say are “credit notes” and vague responses to enquiries about refunds against cancelled flights, although Go First has promised a 100% refund.

Advertisement

Some have taken their concerns to social media.