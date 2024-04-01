Markets

Gold prices hit a new record. Here's why

Increased inflation with no interest rate hikes (or cuts) is spurring a rush to cash alternatives

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A local buyer weighing gold that was brought in by small scale miners on March 22, 2017 in Paracale, Philippines. In the mining town of Paracale, about 350 kilometers south of Manila, a day's work of digging and sifting through hundreds of kilos of sand and clay, an artisanal miner can gather about a quarter of a gram of gold dust, enough to earn $5, enough for a family to go through the day's needs. For decades, local residents at Paracale town work in hazardous conditions scavenging under the earth and diving into tunnels filled with mud using only makeshift tools to mine for gold, often placing their health and lives at risk. Ban Toxics, a local NGO working at these sites claims that artisanal mining is a poverty driven industry and that small-scale miners typically work in harsh conditions with no proper training, protection, and pollution control methods. Local reports indicated the country produced about 18 tons of gold at a market value of over $700 million in 2014 while 80% of the gold comes from artisanal and small-scale mines which operate without a government license. The Philippines holds the largest copper-gold deposit in the world and is the fifth most mineral-rich country for gold, nickel, copper, and chromite, but massive environmental destruction prompted the new Department of Environment and Natural Resources secretary, Gina Lopez, to threaten many large-scale mining operations for closure.
Weighing gold
Photo: Jes Aznar (Getty Images)

Gold is trading near yet another record high: In early Monday trading, the price was at $2,250 a troy ounce.

Suggested Reading

What Jamie Dimon, Bill Ackman, and other CEOs and billionaires are saying about Trump's trade war
Tesla, Microsoft, and Meta follow Nvidia in Magnificent 7 stock rally
Elon Musk calls Peter Navarro 'dumber than a sack of bricks' as Trump trade feud gets bitter
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

What Jamie Dimon, Bill Ackman, and other CEOs and billionaires are saying about Trump's trade war
Tesla, Microsoft, and Meta follow Nvidia in Magnificent 7 stock rally
Elon Musk calls Peter Navarro 'dumber than a sack of bricks' as Trump trade feud gets bitter
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

An explanation for the latest excitement? Inflation.

One common feature of gold rallies is the thought that inflation is high and may get higher. When that happens, money becomes worth less because it buys less. At a time like right now, when central banks are reluctant to raise interest rates that would make people feel better about keeping their holdings in cash, commodities like gold become an attractive alternative because they’ve become a recognized store of value over the centuries.

Advertisement

Related Content

BYD, Dollar Tree, Walgreens, Lululemon: Stocks to watch this week
Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut

Related Content

BYD, Dollar Tree, Walgreens, Lululemon: Stocks to watch this week
Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut
Advertisement

In the U.S., the February reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, an index tied to personal consumption expenditures (the prices people pay for goods and services), came in 2.5% higher than the same time last year. That’s a slight increase from January’s 2.4%, and higher still than the Fed’s preferred 2% rate.

Advertisement

Fed Chair Jerome Powell says that inflation is not coming down fast enough to cut rates, and that he is in no rush to do so, no matter how badly markets would like for the opposite to be true. No rate hikes and no rate cuts leaves the dollar in limbo. The DYX index, which acts a gauge for investor interest in the currency, is up just 4% this year.

“I think the U.S. dollar will also get ahead and historically has an inverse relationship with gold,” said Jonathan Awde, president and CEO of mining company Dakota Gold Corp., at a recent investment conference. “So I think the setup is there and I think it’s a really interesting time to be looking at gold if you currently have no exposure.”

Advertisement

Despite its new heights, however, gold is still getting beat by the S&P 500 stock index this year. The former is up 8%, the latter is up 10%.