Golden Star Resource Corp (GLNS) reports earnings

In This Story GLNS 0.00%

Golden Star Resource Corp (GLNS0.00% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

The filing includes financial statements for the six months ended December 31, 2024, showing total assets of $2,802 and total liabilities of $859,696. The company reported a net loss of $37,853 for the period.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Golden Star Resource Corp is an exploration stage company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mining claims. The company has not generated any revenue and continues to operate with a working capital deficit of $856,894.

Advertisement

The company holds a 100% interest in four unpatented lode mining claims in Nevada, acquired for mineral exploration purposes. These claims are situated in Churchill County and cover a total area of 82.64 acres.

Advertisement

Golden Star Resource Corp has not conducted any exploration on its properties during the period and has no immediate plans for exploration due to current market conditions.

Advertisement

The company has incurred cumulative losses of $963,954 since inception and acknowledges the need for additional financing to continue operations. Management plans to raise equity financing as required.

The filing also notes that the company is subject to various environmental laws and regulations due to its involvement in the mining industry.

Advertisement

Golden Star Resource Corp has issued 7,070,000 shares of common stock and raised $107,060 to date. The company does not have any stock option plans, warrants, or other dilutive securities.

The company's management has evaluated its disclosure controls and procedures and concluded that they are effective. There were no changes in internal control over financial reporting during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Golden Star Resource Corp quarterly 10-Q report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.