Goldman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.06 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $5.47 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.32 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $28.53 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.82 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11 billion.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GS