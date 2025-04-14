Business News

Goldman Sachs earnings jump. But CEO David Solomon has a warning

Managements warned of challenges ahead even as the firm beat Wall Street expectations on profit

By
Catherine Baab
Image for article titled Goldman Sachs earnings jump. But CEO David Solomon has a warning
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
GS+1.29%BLK+1.75%JPM+0.21%MS+1.92%C+2.74%

Goldman Sachs (GS+1.29%) opened the floodgates on first-quarter earnings Monday, reporting a 15% jump in profit to $4.74 billion, or $14.12 per share. Strong trading revenues fueled the beat, and shares climbed 1.7% at the open — despite being down about 14% year-to-date.

CEO David Solomon struck a confident tone while acknowledging extreme uncertainty amid chaotic U.S. policy turns. “In times of great uncertainty, clients turn to Goldman Sachs for execution and insight,” he said, while noting that Q2 has brought “a markedly different operating environment.”

Goldman’s performance is a reminder that Wall Street firms often find ways to thrive in turmoil. As a barometer of capital flows and investor sentiment, the bank’s earnings show that volatility, while unsettling, isn’t always unprofitable.

The strong showing adds to solid reports from other financial giants last week, including BlackRock (BLK+1.75%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM+0.21%) and Morgan Stanley (MS+1.92%).

Still, clouds are forming: analysts at both Morgan Stanley and Citigroup (C+2.74%) cut their year-end S&P 500 targets, warning of slowing earnings, geopolitical instability, and unpredictable U.S. policy.

With heavyweight companies like Netflix (NFLX+0.91%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ+0.82%), and UnitedHealth (UNH-1.01%) reporting in the days ahead, investors will be watching closely to see whether the bounce continues — or buckles under pressure.