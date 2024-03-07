Cybersecurity

Google is stepping up its cyberdefense efforts

The tech giant just opened its first Asia-Pacific cyberdefense hub as China steps up cyberattacks

By
Mary Hui
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Google is stepping up its cyberdefense efforts
Photo: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Google has opened its first Asia-Pacific cyberdefense hub in Tokyo as worries grow over cyber threats posed by hostile actors including China, according to Nikkei.

Suggested Reading

Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults,’ but Trump’s tariffs could drive up prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell into a 'correction.' What's that?
Gold rises above $3,000 for the first time as tariffs breed uncertainty
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults,’ but Trump’s tariffs could drive up prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell into a 'correction.' What's that?
Gold rises above $3,000 for the first time as tariffs breed uncertainty
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The new hub will promote research and information sharing between the government, companies, and universities in Japan, as well as serve as a base of cybersecurity experts in the region, Nikkei reported. According to the outlet, Google will invite engineers from India, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and elsewhere across Southeast Asia to work on responses to cyberattacks.

Advertisement

Related Content

Google is using its Gemini AI chatbot to help fight security threats
Microsoft and Google are helping rural hospitals protect themselves from cyberattacks

Related Content

Google is using its Gemini AI chatbot to help fight security threats
Microsoft and Google are helping rural hospitals protect themselves from cyberattacks

News of the cyberdefense hub comes just a day after a former Google engineer was arrested and charged in the US for allegedly stealing trade secrets about artificial intelligence while secretly working for two companies based in China. Separately, Google recently disclosed that it is seeing a “massive increase” in cyberattacks waged by China on Taiwan.

Advertisement

Growing cyber threats worldwide also means that Google has had to expand its cybersecurity footprint. In November, Google opened its third and largest cybersecurity center in Spain amid what it said were “more sophisticated, costly and aggressive” cyber threats.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a sign of the ever-evolving threat landscape, Google parent company Alphabet’s venture capital fund just invested $50 million in insider risk startup Dtex Systems, Axios reported this week. The CEO of Dtex, Marshall Heilman, is a veteran of Google Cloud’s Mandiant. Dtex uses machine learning to monitor employee behavior and spot malicious or suspicious activity, such as data theft and account hacking.