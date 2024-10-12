Breaking up Google, Tesla's robotaxi reveal, and everything Nvidia: Tech news roundup

Fisker can’t seem to do anything right – and that includes closing up shop. Apparently, the La Palma, California headquarters of the now-dead automaker was abandoned and left in “complete disarray” with full-size clay models, automotive equipment, EV batteries and hazardous waste left behind.
3 / 10
A ‘Cybercab,’ a surprise ‘Robovan,’ and a bartending robot: 5 takeaways from Tesla’s robotaxi launch
After years of promises from CEO Elon Musk, Tesla (TSLA) on Thursday evening showed off its progress toward building autonomous products and gave some updates on its future.
Geico (BRK.A) on Monday denied that it has stopped underwriting Tesla’s (TSLA) Cybertruck electric pickups after claims circulated on social media and enthusiast forums.
The Department of Justice could consider breaking up Google (GOOGL), after a federal judge ruled in August that the tech giant monopolized the online search engine market.
Elon Musk recently offered victims of Hurricane Helene a free month of internet service via his Starlink company. As it turns out, the offer wasn’t as generous as it seemed, it’s really more of a new customer promotion.
Nvidia has emerged as one of the hottest artificial intelligence stocks on the market. The 31-year-old company’s meteoric rise is largely due to the recent AI boom, which revealed the unexpected potential of its core product, the graphics processing units (GPUs), for AI development.
Self-driving truck startup Gatik on Thursday announced plans for what it calls the “most rigorous” third-party review of an autonomous driving system. And it wants others to follow its lead.