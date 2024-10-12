How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Breaking up Google, Tesla's robotaxi reveal, and everything Nvidia: Tech news roundup

News

Breaking up Google, Tesla's robotaxi reveal, and everything Nvidia: Tech news roundup

Plus, a self-driving truck startup wants Waymo, Cruise, and others to follow its lead on safety

Image for article titled Breaking up Google, Tesla's robotaxi reveal, and everything Nvidia: Tech news roundup
Image: The United States Bankruptcy Court For The District Of Delaware, NurPhoto (Getty Images), Gatik, Photo: Christian Marquardt - Pool (Getty Images), Mario Tama (Getty Images), JIM WATSON/AFP (Getty Images), Serene Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images), Bill Pugliano (Getty Images), Screenshot: Tesla
Bankrupt EV startup Fisker left its abandoned headquarters in 'complete disarray'

Bankrupt EV startup Fisker left its abandoned headquarters in ‘complete disarray’

Image for article titled Breaking up Google, Tesla's robotaxi reveal, and everything Nvidia: Tech news roundup
Image: The United States Bankruptcy Court For The District Of Delaware

Fisker can’t seem to do anything right – and that includes closing up shop. Apparently, the La Palma, California headquarters of the now-dead automaker was abandoned and left in “complete disarray” with full-size clay models, automotive equipment, EV batteries and hazardous waste left behind.

A 'Cybercab,' a surprise 'Robovan,' and a bartending robot: 5 takeaways from Tesla's robotaxi launch

A ‘Cybercab,’ a surprise ‘Robovan,’ and a bartending robot: 5 takeaways from Tesla’s robotaxi launch

Tesla late on Thursday demonstrated a prototype of its planned Cybercab, an autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals.
Tesla late on Thursday demonstrated a prototype of its planned Cybercab, an autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals.
Screenshot: Tesla

After years of promises from CEO Elon Musk, Tesla (TSLA) on Thursday evening showed off its progress toward building autonomous products and gave some updates on its future.

Tesla Cybertrucks are still being insured by Geico — despite claims otherwise

Tesla Cybertrucks are still being insured by Geico — despite claims otherwise

Tesla's Cybertruck has been the source of plenty of controversy.
Tesla’s Cybertruck has been the source of plenty of controversy.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Geico (BRK.A) on Monday denied that it has stopped underwriting Tesla’s (TSLA) Cybertruck electric pickups after claims circulated on social media and enthusiast forums.

Google might get broken up after its big antitrust loss

Google might get broken up after its big antitrust loss

Image for article titled Breaking up Google, Tesla's robotaxi reveal, and everything Nvidia: Tech news roundup
Photo: Serene Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

The Department of Justice could consider breaking up Google (GOOGL), after a federal judge ruled in August that the tech giant monopolized the online search engine market.

Elon Musk's offer of 'free' Starlink internet for hurricane victims is a bait and switch

Elon Musk’s offer of ‘free’ Starlink internet for hurricane victims is a bait and switch

Image for article titled Breaking up Google, Tesla's robotaxi reveal, and everything Nvidia: Tech news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Elon Musk recently offered victims of Hurricane Helene a free month of internet service via his Starlink company. As it turns out, the offer wasn’t as generous as it seemed, it’s really more of a new customer promotion.

GM is walking a tightrope between gas and electric cars

GM is walking a tightrope between gas and electric cars

General Motors is on pace to produce around 200,000 electric vehicles in 2024, according to CEO Mary Barra.
General Motors is on pace to produce around 200,000 electric vehicles in 2024, according to CEO Mary Barra.
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

At General Motors (GM)’ investor day, the Detroit automaker made sure to tout its progress and enthusiasm for electric vehicles. But the company also made sure to remind investors that gasoline-powered cars are still a necessary part of its business.

Everything to know about Nvidia, from the stock to its AI chips

Everything to know about Nvidia, from the stock to its AI chips

Nvidia has emerged as one of the hottest artificial intelligence stocks on the market. The 31-year-old company’s meteoric rise is largely due to the recent AI boom, which revealed the unexpected potential of its core product, the graphics processing units (GPUs), for AI development.

A self-driving truck startup wants Waymo, Cruise, and others to follow its lead on safety

A self-driving truck startup wants Waymo, Cruise, and others to follow its lead on safety

Gatik has partnerships with 10 Fortune 500 companies, including Tyson Foods and Walmart.
Gatik has partnerships with 10 Fortune 500 companies, including Tyson Foods and Walmart.
Image: Gatik

Self-driving truck startup Gatik on Thursday announced plans for what it calls the “most rigorous” third-party review of an autonomous driving system. And it wants others to follow its lead.

