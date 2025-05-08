If you’ve ever wondered whether those trendy pants will make you look chic or like you’re auditioning for a circus, Google’s new app might have an answer. The company launched Doppl Friday, an experimental tool designed to show users how different outfits might look on them personally — no awkward dressing-room lighting required.

Available on iOS and Android in the U.S., Doppl uses AI to create images and videos of clothing on a digital, animated version of the user. The app requires users to upload a full-body photo of themselves, then add photos or screenshots of outfits they want to try on — whether that’s something seen in a store, on social media, or worn by a friend.

The app generates an image showing how the outfit could look on their body and can also convert static images into AI-generated videos to give a potentially better sense of how the clothing might move in real life.

Doppl builds on Google Shopping’s earlier virtual try-on tools, which showed clothes on different model body types, but shifts the focus to the individual user. All virtual try-ons can be saved, browsed, or shared with others.

While Doppl expands Google’s AI shopping experiments, it’s still in early development, and the company notes that fit and details may not always be accurate. For now, it’s also only available in the U.S., with no word yet on a potential expansion.