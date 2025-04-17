Google has illegal monopolies, judge rules

In This Story
Google (GOOGL) experienced another setback in court today when U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, ruled that the company monopolistically dominated two markets for online advertising technology.
The ruling found that Google dominated the markets for ad servers and exchanges, which sit between buyers and sellers. Although Google did have one minor victory; the judge ruled that antitrust enforcers failed to show the company also had a monopoly in ad networks.
Brinkema’s ruling addresses the $31 billion portion of Google’s ad business that pairs website publishers with advertisers. Google’s technology dictates ad placements on sites across the web.
The rules could have sweeping implications on the economics of websites, although Google will likely appeal and the outcomes from the case could take years to play out.
And it isn’t just in the United States that Google is facing legal pushback. The FTC in Japan recently sent Google a cease-and-desist order after deeming its search practices monopolistic.