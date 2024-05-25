Google's biggest deal, Trump's net worth sinks, and McDonald's vs. Wendy's: Business news roundup

Donald Trump’s net worth is dropping rapidly as investors continue to ditch stock in his media and technology company.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which owns the right-wing social media platform Truth Social, reported a loss before income taxes of $327.6 million last quarter; that comes out to a net loss of $3.61 per share attributable to shareholders, according to a Monday regulatory filing. Revenue dropped year-over-year to $770,500 from $1.12 million for the three-month period that ended in March.

