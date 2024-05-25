Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Google's biggest deal, Trump's net worth sinks, and McDonald's vs. Wendy's: Business news roundup

Business News

Google's biggest deal, Trump's net worth sinks, and McDonald's vs. Wendy's: Business news roundup

Plus, AI software engineers make $100,000 more than their colleagues

Image for article titled Google's biggest deal, Trump's net worth sinks, and McDonald's vs. Wendy's: Business news roundup
Photo: Chance Yeh (Getty Images), Curtus Means-Pool (Getty Images), Nitat Termmee (Getty Images), Nissan, Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images), Hims & Hers, Screenshot: Jalopnik
Google is expected to make its largest-ever acquisition. That could spell trouble for Microsoft

HubSpot logo is seen at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on September 06, 2023.
Photo: Chance Yeh (Getty Images)

Google parent Alphabet is reportedly making headway in its bid to acquire the $30 billion marketing software company HubSpot. That deal, which would be Google’s largest-ever acquisition, is part of the company’s strategy to compete with Microsoft in the cloud applications market.

Donald Trump’s net worth is sinking as investors ditch his new media company

Former president Donald Trump on May 21, 2024.
Photo: Curtus Means-Pool (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s net worth is dropping rapidly as investors continue to ditch stock in his media and technology company.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which owns the right-wing social media platform Truth Social, reported a loss before income taxes of $327.6 million last quarter; that comes out to a net loss of $3.61 per share attributable to shareholders, according to a Monday regulatory filing. Revenue dropped year-over-year to $770,500 from $1.12 million for the three-month period that ended in March.

AI software engineers make $100,000 more than their colleagues

Software engineer.
Photo: Nitat Termmee (Getty Images)

The AI boom and a growing talent shortage has resulted in companies paying AI software engineers a whole lot more than their non-AI counterparts.

As of April 2024, AI software engineers in the U.S. were paid a median salary of nearly $300,000, while other software technicians made about $100,000 less, according to data compiled by salary data website Levels.fyi. The pay gap that was already about 30% in mid-2022 has grown to almost 50%.

Wendy’s is offering a $3 meal deal to rival McDonald’s $5 offer

Image for article titled Google's biggest deal, Trump's net worth sinks, and McDonald's vs. Wendy's: Business news roundup
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

The fast food chain meal deal wars are heating up. This time, Wendy’s is making a bid to reach inflation weary consumers with a $3 breakfast bundle.

The Ohio-based company said in a statement on Monday that it will offer the morning deal across its chains immediately.

Customers will be able to choose between a bacon, egg, and cheese English muffin or a sausage, egg, and cheese English muffin, Wendy’s said. The sandwiches will come with a small order of seasoned potatoes, it added.

Google’s AI search is telling car drivers to consider changing their blinker fluid

A Google AI Overview Suggests A Blinker Fluid Change
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Remember when you could just search for the information you needed on the internet and be reasonably certain the internet would provide you with a useful answer? Google, has a new idea: What if there was a way to spend billions of dollars on a system that provides users with incorrect and or useless information?

The 15 lowest ranked cars, according to Consumer Reports

A red Hardbody-style Frontier parked on dirt in front of mountains
Photo: Nissan

Consumer Reports is a trusted resource among car buyers, having provided thorough and comprehensive car reviews for decades. In contrast to many automotive publications, Consumer Reports tends to focus on the average driver rather than the enthusiast. The outlet considers many factors that other reviewers don’t ascribe much value to, like predicted reliability and predicted owner satisfaction. CR scores are culminations of an array of tests, and the totals are all out of 100 possible points.

Spirit Airlines has joined Frontier in dropping change and cancellation fees

Spirit Airlines drops change and cancellation fees
Spirit Airlines is the latest carrier to do away with cancellation and change fees, as more and more airlines get rid of the extra charges.

The policy change, first reported by SimpleFlying on Sunday, allows customers to modify and cancel their flights at no extra cost. “Change fees are now gone for all,” and “cancellation fees are canceled for everyone,” reads Spirit’s website.

Hims & Hers is now selling Ozempic-like weight loss drugs for $199

Hims & Hers compunded semaglutide vials
Image: Hims & Hers

The millennial-skewed telehealth platform Hims & Hers announced Monday that is now offering customers a compounded version of semaglutide, the active ingredient in popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Nvidia earnings stun the street and the stock is soaring

Nvidia beat Wall Street’s expectations again, announced a 10-for-1 stock split, and raised their dividend and guidance

Marijuana is used more than alcohol, study says

For the first time ever in the United States, daily cannabis consumption has passed alcohol, according to a new study

