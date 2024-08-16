Cybersecurity

Google sold Android phones with a big security risk

Google's Pixel phones have an app that's vulnerable to hackers, a mobile security firm found

By
Laura Bratton
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL phones.
The Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL phones.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
In This Story
GOOGL-0.80%PLTR+2.66%

Google’s GOOGL-0.80% Pixel smartphones ship with a risky application that leaves them vulnerable to hackers, mobile security firm iVerify has found.

Suggested Reading

A new HIV prevention drug could get FDA approval this year
Red state workers prepare to head to the office. Some never left
Adele said this guy's $7.5 million mansion was haunted — and now he can't sell it
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

A new HIV prevention drug could get FDA approval this year
Red state workers prepare to head to the office. Some never left
Adele said this guy's $7.5 million mansion was haunted — and now he can't sell it
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The third-party app has reportedly been embedded in Pixel phones for years. According to iVerify, the app has a vulnerability that “leaves millions of Android Pixel devices susceptible” to hackers, “giving cybercriminals the ability to inject malicious code and dangerous spyware.” A Google GOOGL-0.80% spokesperson told WIRED that the company will work to remove the software in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Related Content

'What happens in Vegas': How Google tried to keep the bad stuff quiet
Alphabet stock falls over 5% as Feds push for Google to sell Chrome

Related Content

'What happens in Vegas': How Google tried to keep the bad stuff quiet
Alphabet stock falls over 5% as Feds push for Google to sell Chrome

The spokesperson told The Washington Post that “[e]xploitation of this application on a user phone requires both physical access to the device and the user’s password.”

Advertisement

The security issue with Google’s Pixel phones has prompted AI giant Palantir PLTR+2.66% to stop issuing them to its employees, the Post reports.

Advertisement

“Mobile security is a very real concern for us, given where we’re operating and who we’re serving,” Palantir’s PLTR+2.66% Chief Information Security Officer, Dane Stuckey, told The Post. “This was very deleterious of trust, to have third-party, unvetted insecure software on it. We have no idea how it got there, so we made the decision to effectively ban Androids internally.”

iVerify said that the issue “highlight[s] the need for more transparency and discussion around having third-party apps running as part of the operating system” in tech firms’ products. “It also demonstrates the need for quality assurance and penetration testing to ensure the safety of third-party apps installed on millions of devices.”