Google and Tesla earnings, Trump talks Bitcoin, Ether ETFs: What to watch in the markets this week

After witnessing one of the biggest global IT outages on record, which affected the travel, finance, and healthcare industries worldwide, this week is ready to see more political drama, events, and earnings reports from tech giants.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Let’s take a look at what awaits us:



Major companies will release their earnings report

Major tech and other companies will release their earnings reports this week, paving the way for how the second half of 2024 will look like.

Advertisement

Monday

Verizon will release earnings before the opening bell.

Tuesday



Coca-Cola, Comcast, and UPS are set to release their earnings before the market opens.

In the morning, Tesla will report earnings, while General Motors will report earnings in the evening.

Alphabet and Visa will release earnings after the closing of the market.

Wednesday



AT&T will report before the opening of the market.

Ford and Chipotle will report earnings after the bell.

Thursday



AstraZeneca, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines earnings reports will come before the market opens.

Advertisement

Trump will speak at the Bitcoin conference

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, will speak at the upcoming Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, which is scheduled for July 25-27. While this would be the first time a presidential candidate would attend the conference, it has sparked a debate about whether crypto-friendly Trump will receive support from the crypto community in the upcoming election.



Advertisement

Besides Trump, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will also discuss crypto during the conference. Crypto advocates such as ARK Investment’s Cathie Wood, MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor, and whistleblower Edward Snowden are among some prominent names that will attend the conference.

Ether ETFs are on the way

New spot Ether ETFs are expected to begin trading on Tuesday, July 23rd. Like spot Bitcoin ETFs, these ETFs will allow investors to purchase the second most popular cryptocurrency as stocks. BlackRock, Ark Invest/21Shares, VanEck, Grayscale, Fidelity, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, and Invesco/Galaxy Digital are set to offer Ether ETFs. Crypto asset manager Bitwise predicts that Ether ETF trading will boost Ether’s price, and it may surpass $5,000.

