Google's big mistake, Walmart's layoffs, OpenAI's new ChatGPT: Business news roundup

Business News

Google's big mistake, Walmart's layoffs, OpenAI's new ChatGPT: Business news roundup

Plus, an Eli Lilly executive on how to solve the weight loss drug shortage

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Google's big mistake, Walmart's layoffs, OpenAI's new ChatGPT: Business news roundup
Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Brendan McDermid (Reuters), SOPA Images (Getty Images), Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis (Getty Images), Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images), Hollie Adams (Reuters), Elizabeth Frantz (Reuters)
Google accidentally deleted a $125 billion pension fund’s account

The Google Cloud logo at their booth at the Hannover Messe 2024 trade fair in Hannover, Germany.
Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Google made a big mistake recently. The company accidentally erased the private Google Cloud account of a $125 billion Australian pension fund, UniSuper.

OpenAI just made ChatGPT cheaper and twice as fast

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during an interview at Bloomberg House on the opening day of the World Economic Forum.
Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

OpenAI announced its new flagship model ChatGPT-4o — an AI chatbot that can see, hear, and have real-time conversations.

The company said in its announcement that ChatGPT-4o is 50% cheaper and twice as fast as GPT-4 turbo. It’s making the new model available to all users, bringing “GPT 4 class intelligence” to free customers. Paid users will still have up to five times the capacity limits.

Walmart is laying off hundreds of corporate employees and telling remote workers to relocate

Walmart.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Walmart is reducing its headcount just ahead of quarterly earnings. The big-box retailer is cutting hundreds of corporate roles and requesting that a majority of its remote workers relocate to some of its central hubs. Walmart will give some employees permission to work remotely, but only on a part-time basis.

People taking the weight loss drug Wegovy are keeping the weight off for years, study says

Boxes of Wegovy made by Novo Nordisk are seen at a pharmacy
The list price of Wegovy in the U.S. is $1,349 for a month’s supply.
Image: Hollie Adams (Reuters)

Two new analyses of the longest clinical trial of semaglutide — the active ingredient in Wegovy — have shed some light on the long-term effects of the popular weight loss medication.

A pill could solve the Zepbound and Wegovy shortage, Eli Lilly executive says

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) database says that most doses of Zepbound will be in limited supply through at least the end June, thanks to increased demand.
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

It may take a weight loss pill for Eli Lilly to finally meet demand for its popular anti-obesity medications, according to Eli Lilly’s top leader on weight loss drugs.

‘Roaring Kitty’ brought back the GameStop meme stock frenzy. Here’s what to know about him

Keith Gill
Photo: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

“Roaring Kitty” is back and louder than ever.

After a three-year catnap, Keith Gill, the investor widely known as “Roaring Kitty,” made a post to X on Sunday that kicked off a renewed meme stock frenzy around GameStop stock.

Donald Trump’s Boeing plane hit another plane

Donald Trump's Boeing 757
Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis (Getty Images)

The latest Boeing plane running into turbulence? It belongs to Donald Trump. The former U.S. president’s private Boeing 757 ran into another plane on the runway at West Palm Beach International Airport.

Pete Buttigieg is ‘speechless’ that airlines are suing to block rules against hidden fees

Pete Buttigieg
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the new rules last month.
Image: Elizabeth Frantz (Reuters)

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is calling out airlines for suing to block a new rule from the Biden administration meant to provide more transparency around fees airlines charge passengers.

Nvidia stock has all-time closing high in its crosshairs

Nvidia stock has all-time closing high in its crosshairs

The AI chipmaker’s stock is up a whopping 226% over the last 12 months

Squarespace going private in $6.9 billion deal with Permira

Squarespace going private in $6.9 billion deal with Permira

The website-building platform’s stock popped 13% on the news it will leave the public market in an all-cash takeover deal with private equity firm Permira

