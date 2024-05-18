Google's big mistake, Walmart's layoffs, OpenAI's new ChatGPT: Business news roundup

Google made a big mistake recently. The company accidentally erased the private Google Cloud account of a $125 billion Australian pension fund, UniSuper.
OpenAI announced its new flagship model ChatGPT-4o — an AI chatbot that can see, hear, and have real-time conversations.
The company said in its announcement that ChatGPT-4o is 50% cheaper and twice as fast as GPT-4 turbo. It’s making the new model available to all users, bringing “GPT 4 class intelligence” to free customers. Paid users will still have up to five times the capacity limits.
Walmart is reducing its headcount just ahead of quarterly earnings. The big-box retailer is cutting hundreds of corporate roles and requesting that a majority of its remote workers relocate to some of its central hubs. Walmart will give some employees permission to work remotely, but only on a part-time basis.
Two new analyses of the longest clinical trial of semaglutide — the active ingredient in Wegovy — have shed some light on the long-term effects of the popular weight loss medication.
It may take a weight loss pill for Eli Lilly to finally meet demand for its popular anti-obesity medications, according to Eli Lilly’s top leader on weight loss drugs.
“Roaring Kitty” is back and louder than ever.
After a three-year catnap, Keith Gill, the investor widely known as “Roaring Kitty,” made a post to X on Sunday that kicked off a renewed meme stock frenzy around GameStop stock.
The latest Boeing plane running into turbulence? It belongs to Donald Trump. The former U.S. president’s private Boeing 757 ran into another plane on the runway at West Palm Beach International Airport.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is calling out airlines for suing to block a new rule from the Biden administration meant to provide more transparency around fees airlines charge passengers.
