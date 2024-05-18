Google's big mistake, Walmart's layoffs, OpenAI's new ChatGPT: Business news roundup

OpenAI announced its new flagship model ChatGPT-4o — an AI chatbot that can see, hear, and have real-time conversations.

The company said in its announcement that ChatGPT-4o is 50% cheaper and twice as fast as GPT-4 turbo. It’s making the new model available to all users, bringing “GPT 4 class intelligence” to free customers. Paid users will still have up to five times the capacity limits.

