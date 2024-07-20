Google's biggest buy ever, Tesla staffs back up, Huawei's chip center: Tech news roundup

A major fintech player could be cashing out early investors soon in a major deal. Axios reports that payment processor Stripe might be about to let people who bought into the company 15 years ago sell their shares to the venture capital fund Sequoia Capital in a deal valuing the firm at $70 billion. Though the offer is worth less than the $95 billion valuation that Stripe got in 2021, it’s much higher than the $50 billion valuation that Stripe received last year during a fundraising round.

