The Tesla Cybertruck has dethroned Ford's F-150 Lightning as the best-selling electric truck

It might be slashing owners’ limbs, bricking in water and failing at basic truck tasks, but that isn’t stopping the Cybertruck’s meteoric rise. After being named the best-selling vehicle over $100,000 just last week, the electric behemoth has now been crowned best selling electric truck in America.



Tesla’s new flagship electric truck, which finally began hitting the highway at the end of 2023, sold more units than Ford’s F-150 last month, making it America’s best-selling electric truck, reports Automotive News:

The Cybertruck, starting at just over $100,000 with shipping, had 3,907 registrations in May, S&P Global Mobility said. The pickup launched Nov. 30 with the current limited-run Foundation Series versions.

“It’s surprising because the Cybertruck is such a unique, one-of-a-kind, unusual vehicle, really as far out of the mainstream as you can get,” said Tom Libby, associate director of industry analysis at S&P Global Mobility. “On the other hand, it doesn’t surprise me because Elon Musk thrives on doing things like this.” Ford’s electric pickup, which launched in the spring of 2022, had 2,353 registrations in May, S&P Global Mobility said. The Rivian R1T pickup, which launched in late 2021, was in third place, with 1,237 registrations, the data showed.

Those statistics are all calculated based on new car registrations here in the U.S. as Tesla doesn’t disclose separate sales for America versus the rest of the world. Confusingly, the automaker also doesn’t separate sales out for its lineup, which now includes the Tesla Model S, Model X, Model Y, Model 3 and Cybertruck.

According to its latest filing, which covers the three-month period to the end of June 2024, Tesla sold 422,405 Model 3 and Y electric cars around the world. Its “other models” accounted for 21,551 deliveries over the period.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik’s The Morning Shift.