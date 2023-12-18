GPTs: AI for you and me

In November 2023, OpenAI announced that soon, everyone will have the ability to make their own GPTs—generative pre-trained transformers, little digital brains that can be customized to do any number of complex tasks in mere seconds. If sci-fi novels are to be believed, our lives will change once this kind of technology is at our fingertips, but we’ve been made this kind of promise before. Will humans really have their worlds rocked by GPTs? (Presented by Deloitte).
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Pandora
Featuring
Thomas Germain is a technology reporter at Gizmodo and one of the hosts of the Quartz Obsession podcast. He’s obsessed with guitar pedals, finding new restaurants, and his TikTok account.
Maxwell Zeff is a tech reporter at Gizmodo. He is obsessed with rock climbing, artificial intelligence, and strong cups of coffee.
Show notes
Sam Altman’s OpenAI DevDay Opening Keynote, Nov. 6, 2023
ELIZA: a very basic Rogerian psychotherapist chatbot
Be Careful What You Tell OpenAI’s GPTs, by Maxwell Zeff, Gizmodo
Credits
This episode of the Quartz Obsession was produced by Freddie Beckley, with additional support from executive editor Susan Howson and head of video Garth Bardsley. Our theme music is by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Suguira. This episode was recorded at G/O Media headquarters in New York.