Heathrow Airport could be getting a big overhaul

Heathrow Airport is currently engaged in discussions with 82 airlines, including British Airways (IAG+2.42% ) , regarding a significant overhaul of terminal occupancy. This review, which occurs approximately once every decade, aims to optimize the airport’s capacity and operational efficiency in the coming years, according to Sky News​.

The last major review of this kind took place over a decade ago, and the current talks could result in some airlines being required to relocate their long-standing bases. While the specifics of the negotiations remain unclear, airlines with substantial operations at Heathrow are expected to resist any enforced relocations, as reported by Sky News (CMCSA-0.98% ) ​.

British Airways, the largest operator at Heathrow, is unlikely to move from its exclusive base at Terminal 5, which it has occupied since March 2008. Terminal 5, a £4.3 billion ($5.4 billion) facility, handles over 30 million passengers annually. A spokesperson for BA declined to comment on the ongoing discussions, according to Sky News​.

Other major airlines operating at Heathrow include Qatar Airways, American Airlines (AAL+2.51% ) , Singapore Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic.

A spokesperson for Heathrow said these occupancy reviews are a standard part of airport management, aimed at making the best use of available space. The reviews focus on enhancing operational resilience and aligning capacity with demand to maintain a high-quality passenger experience. The spokesperson emphasized that these decisions are made in consultation with the entire airline community, according to Sky News​.

