Heliogen, Inc. Warrants (HLGNW) reports earnings

In This Story HLGNW 0.00%

Heliogen, Inc. Warrants (HLGNW0.00% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing details Heliogen's focus on delivering renewable energy technology using concentrated sunlight and thermal energy storage. The company aims to provide round-the-clock, low-carbon energy production.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Heliogen reported total revenue of $23.2 million for the year, an increase from $4.4 million in the previous year. This increase was primarily driven by services revenue related to the termination of the Capella Project.

Advertisement

Operating expenses decreased to $59.7 million from $79.5 million in the prior year. The decrease was attributed to cost-saving measures, including workforce reductions and the closure of facilities.

Advertisement

The company reported a net income of $32.5 million, compared to a net loss of $129.6 million in the previous year. This turnaround was largely due to favorable adjustments related to the Capella Project.

Advertisement

Heliogen's liquidity as of December 31, 2024, was $36.9 million, with no debt. However, the company anticipates potential liquidity challenges in the coming year.

The filing also discusses the company's strategic focus on aligning its operating structure with a technology-centric business model and exploring strategic transactions to enhance its financial position.

Advertisement

Heliogen identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which it is actively working to address.

Key risks identified include the company's ability to continue as a going concern, market demand for its solutions, and the potential impact of regulatory changes on its operations.

Advertisement

The filing outlines the company's executive compensation and governance practices, including changes to its board and management team.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Heliogen, Inc. Warrants annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.