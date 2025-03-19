Hestia Insight Inc (HSTA) reports earnings

In This Story HSTA -26.83%

Hestia Insight Inc (HSTA-26.83% ) . has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024.

The filing details the company's business operations, focusing on strategic consulting and capital markets advisory services through its subsidiaries, Hestia Investments Inc. and HSTA HEALTH INC., d/b/a Hestia Vending.

Hestia Insight reported total revenues of $1,249,884 for the year, a significant increase from $113,413 in the previous year, primarily due to an increase in consulting revenue.

The company incurred operating expenses of $398,355, down from $415,061 the previous year, largely due to a reduction in professional fees.

Hestia Insight recorded a net income of $642,205, compared to a net loss of $500,405 the previous year, with a provision for federal income taxes amounting to $91,887.

The company holds investments in equity securities, with a fair value of $1,068,219 as of November 30, 2024, compared to $73,006 the previous year.

Hestia Insight's cash and cash equivalents decreased to $41,163 from $93,890, with net cash used in operating activities amounting to $168,805.

The company has a note payable to a related party totaling $78,931, with accrued interest of $3,038.

Hestia Insight's stockholders' equity increased to $940,329 from $178,124, with additional paid-in capital of $1,021,613.

The company issued stock options to its Chairman and a Director, totaling 1,500,000 shares, exercisable at $0.20 per share, contributing to stock-based compensation of $120,000.

Hestia Insight continues to focus on strategic consulting and capital markets advisory services, with plans to pursue acquisitions and development in the healthcare and biotech sectors.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Hestia Insight Inc annual 10-K report dated March 19, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.