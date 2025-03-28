HilleVax Inc. (HLVX) reports earnings

In This Story HLVX -0.62%

HilleVax Inc. (HLVX-0.62% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's financial performance, including a net loss of $147.3 million for the year, compared to a net loss of $123.6 million in the previous year. This increase is attributed to restructuring and impairment charges as well as in-process research and development expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased to $78.2 million from $106.7 million, primarily due to reduced clinical development expenses related to the discontinuation of further development of HIL-214.

In-process research and development expenses were $15.3 million, related to the Kangh License for the HIL-216 vaccine candidate.

General and administrative expenses increased to $28.8 million from $26.7 million, driven by higher personnel-related expenses and consulting fees.

Restructuring and impairment charges amounted to $33.0 million, including impairment losses on long-lived assets and costs associated with workforce reductions.

Interest income was $7.1 million, while interest expense was $3.3 million, related to the company's term loan facility, which was repaid in July 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, HilleVax reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $171.4 million.

The company continues to explore strategic alternatives and business development opportunities following the discontinuation of HIL-214 development in infants.

HilleVax anticipates that its existing cash resources will be sufficient to meet its operational needs for at least the next 12 months.

