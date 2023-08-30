Hovnanian: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $55.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Matawan, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $7.38 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $650 million in the period.

