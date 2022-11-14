Banks Benitez is the founder of Smart Workweek, helping businesses transition to the 4-day workweek and was the co-founder and CEO of Uncharted, an entrepreneurial accelerator.

As a leader, delegation is far more challenging than we hope it would be. Leaders struggle to delegate well when there isn’t clarity around:

What’s a priority and what isn’t

The consequences of thinking everything is a priority

The existing workload and deadlines of their employees

The time and effort required to complete a task or project

Importance of the leader and employee dynamic

Successful delegation stems from a healthy dynamic between a leader and employee, which can lead to honest conversations, mutual feedback, and confidence. The more employees understand their work and believe their voice matters, the more effective delegation will be. Here are two ways I’ve strengthened my dynamic with employees:

: As a leader, you can neutralize power differentials by creating an interpersonal dynamic where you model coachability, curiosity, and honesty with your employees. As CEO of Uncharted, opening up about my leadership struggles and asking for honest feedback from our employees helped us tap into a new level of connection and truth-telling. Use one-on-one time with your employee to ask for feedback and get input on upcoming decisions. Cat Cole, President of Athletic Greens, used the Normalize mutual feedback: One of the most important things a leader can do is to create the psychological safety needed for employees to feel confident to manage up, provide their leader with feedback, and push back as appropriate. I’ve found success in allowing time for mutual feedback during each of my one-on-one meetings with employees—many times, it led to valuable feedback that shaped major upcoming decisions and helped me refine my approach to leadership. By sharing feedback regularly, we normalize it and reduce the fear

4 steps to effective delegation

Once leaders and their employees build a solid interpersonal foundation, they can push into delegation more effectively.

