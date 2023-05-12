A fresh example of global climate interconnectedness has emerged in the effects of Australia’s catastrophic wildfires of 2019-20 playing out across the world.

Research suggests that the massive blaze down under a few years ago led to intensified droughts and famine in Africa and fueled Atlantic hurricanes.

Advertisement

The study was published on May 10 by Science Advances, a peer-reviewed multidisciplinary open-access scientific journal. It said the Australian wildfires contributed to a rare three-year La Niña from late 2019 through 2022 as the smoke it emitted shifted the cloud and rain belts.

“Many people quickly forgot about the Australian fires, especially as the covid pandemic exploded, but the earth system has a long memory, and the impacts of the fires lingered for years,” said atmospheric scientist John Fasullo, the lead author of the study.

30% Off iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum A little helper

This robot vacuum can deal with hard floors and carpets, can focus on dirtier areas of your home based on its own analytics, has a runtime of up to 75 minutes, and can even do extra cleaning when pollen or shedding season are here to help those with allergies breathe a little easier. Buy for $244 from Amazon Advertisement

The research was funded by the US National Science Foundation, NASA, and the US department of energy.

Australian wildfire set off a massive La Nina

Widely regarded as one of the wor st in history, the Australian w ild fires of 2019-20 blackened more than 60,000 square miles of land, killing dozens of people and an estimated one billion animals. T heir massive spread followed a period of extreme drought and record-breaking temperatures in the region .

Advertisement

The Science Advances study found that the blaze set off a three-year La Nina, a phenomenon triggered by the cooling of the earth’s surface caused by an exceptional amount of smoke in the atmosphere .

This episode of La Nina left many parts of the world under extreme conditions, fatal for human life . These conditions include one of the most severe drou ghts in Africa, that threatened millions of people with starvation. The drought left food prices skyrocketing. The Atlantic Ocean r egion, meanwhile, experienced some of th e worst tropical storms in 2020 .

Advertisement

Other instances of it s effect were the floods in Pakistan in 2022 leaving more than 1,000 people dead and the heavy rains in Canada and Australia.

Scarily, this was just the beginning , the study says. Its authors warn that the fires and La Niña “may become more prevalent under climate change as wildfires are projected to intensify and become more frequent.”