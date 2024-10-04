Hurricane Helene is hitting America's IV fluid supply

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which has hammered multiple states across the country – IV fluid manufacturing plants are closing, as the demand for the supply continues to grow.



How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Baxter International (BAX-3.18% ), the largest IV fluid supplier in the U.S., is located in North Cove, North Carolina. It has temporarily closed because of the flooding brought on by Hurricane Helene, according to the American Hospital Association.

Advertisement

The AHA added that while the plant is closed for production, the company will continue to assess the damages.

Advertisement

Baxter produces 1.5 million bags of IV solution a day, accounting for 60% of the U.S. IV solutions supply. And, according to the AHA, Baxter is the main IV supplier for Mass General Brigham in Boston.

Advertisement

After Hurricane Helene’s destruction, Mass General’s chief preparedness and continuity officer, Paul Biddinger, revealed to NBC News that a letter he received from the manufacturer said that due to the closure of its plant, Mass General would receive 40% of its usual supply from Baxter.

In the same letter, Baxter also disclosed that Mass General needs to take further action to preserve its IV supply until more shipments can make their way to the center. The manufacturer says it does not have a timeline for when its operations will be back up and running.

Advertisement

“We continue to work around the clock to assess the full extent of the impact and minimize potential supply disruptions to help ensure patients and providers have the products they need,” Baxter said in a statement, per the Washington Post.

Another IV fluid supplier, ICU Medical (ICUI-6.24% ), says that it is keeping close tabs on its IV supply for any increases in the demand for IV fluid. The company also said that it has taken the “necessary steps” to increase its production to help meet the growing demand, a company spokesperson told NBC News.