Igloo is recalling a million coolers that could amputate fingers

Igloo is recalling more than a million of its 90-Quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers over “fingertip amputation and crushing” risks posed by the product’s tow handle.

The cooler company issued the recall on Thursday, urging customers to stop using the product, and to request a replacement handle for free from the company, according to a notice by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The coolers come in different body and lid color combinations – photos of which are included on the CPSC website.

Igloo said it has received a dozen reports of fingertip injuries caused by the recalled handle, including “amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations.”

The recall impacts about 1,060,000 coolers in the U.S., 47,000 in Canada, and 23,000 in Mexico that were manufactured before January of last year, according to Igloo. The manufacturing date is imprinted on the bottom-side of the cooler in a circular design that has an arrow pointing to the month, and a circle around the last two digits of the year. The impacted coolers were manufactured in the U.S. by Igloo Products Corp. of Kathy, Texas.

From January 2019 until now, the coolers were sold in stores including Costco (COST-0.42% ), Target (TGT-0.51% ), and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS-1.57% ), as well as online shops such as Amazon (AMZN-0.83% ) and the Igloo website, the company said. The coolers were sold under different names such as Latitude and Maxcold, and ranged between $80 and $140.

Igloo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement shared with NPR, Igloo said, “through rigorous testing and proactive steps, we are constantly improving our products to meet the highest safety standards.”

The recall number is 25-136.