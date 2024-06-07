IKEA is hiring real people to work inside its Roblox store

IKEA is getting into gaming for the first time. The Swedish furniture maker said earlier this week that it is looking to hire 10 people for its virtual store on the gaming platform Roblox.

The company said that the “The Co-Worker Game” will give players (aka employees) an opportunity to “immerse themselves in the working world of IKEA.” Those that are hired will help users choose their furniture, serve meatballs, and can even get promoted and move across departments.

IKEA did not say in its announcement whether the paid positions would be temporary, but did say that the initiative is part of the first phase to attract a new generation of co-workers.

“We’re excited to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently, bringing our unique careers philosophy to life,” said Darren Taylor, IKEA U.K. and Ireland country people and culture manager.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and live in the U.K. or Ireland. They can earn between $13.25 to $16 an hour. IKEA argued that the hourly rate for a London based IKEA co-worker is in line with the living wage. It did not say in its announcement if the virtual co-workers would be required to work a certain amount of hours but said the position is “flexible.”

Applications have already opened and close on June 16. Those selected for the fully remote position should expect to complete a virtual interview between June 14 and June 18. The virtual universe launches on June 24.