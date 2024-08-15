Ikea is now selling beds for less than $600

Ikea U.S. is hoping it can boost its business by selling a new fleet of beds.



The Swedish furniture maker has launched an updated mattress line featuring foam, spring, and hybrid options, with queen-sized and smaller mattresses, all priced under $600.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

The company said the new line will include features it labeled “comfort zones” that will tailor to a person’s weight, including their physical features such as their head, hips, and shoulders, it first told Retail Dive.

Advertisement

Ikea’s push to remain competitive in the mattress market is partly driven by increasing competition from direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and retail giants like Amazon AMZN-0.73% and Walmart. Both of these companies boast major online and physical presences, and offer a wide range of mattresses at various price points. As more consumers shop online and seek convenient options, these retail giants are well-positioned to capture a large chunk of the market.

Advertisement

DTC brands, like traditional mattress companies, are adapting and moving offline to snag some of that market share. For example, Tempur Sealy TPX+0.50% , dealing with declining sales and regulatory hurdles, said that by acquiring Mattress Firm it would be able to boost its physical retail footprint and improve its connection with customers.

Advertisement

Additionally, Ikea U.S. recently launched a pop-up event in New York City, allowing customers to test new sleep products, including the new mattress line. The event is a case study for what could work in the market, Tania Moreira, the company’s bedroom business manager, said in a statement.