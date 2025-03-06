Earnings Snapshots

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 6, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
IKNA+5.19%

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA+5.19%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

South by Southwest starts tomorrow. Here's what to watch
Trump is postponing his tariffs on Mexico for one month, citing 'respect' for its president
The price to listen to Alex Cooper and Howard Stern on SiriusXM might change, thanks to tariffs
Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports a net loss of $49.2 million for the year, compared to $68.2 million in the previous year. The decrease in net loss is attributed to reduced research and development expenses following workforce reductions and the discontinuation of certain discovery efforts.

Suggested Reading

South by Southwest starts tomorrow. Here's what to watch
Trump is postponing his tariffs on Mexico for one month, citing 'respect' for its president
The price to listen to Alex Cooper and Howard Stern on SiriusXM might change, thanks to tariffs
Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Revenue for the year was nil, a decrease from $9.2 million in 2023, due to the completion of research activities under the collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Advertisement

Related Content

Merck and other pharma giants are bracing for competition to their blockbuster drugs. Here's how
Big Pharma has already raised the prices of hundreds of drugs this year

Related Content

Merck and other pharma giants are bracing for competition to their blockbuster drugs. Here's how
Big Pharma has already raised the prices of hundreds of drugs this year

Research and development expenses decreased to $30.9 million from $59.7 million in 2023, primarily due to the prioritization of the IK-595 program and discontinuation of other programs.

Advertisement

General and administrative expenses were $23.7 million, down from $24.9 million in 2023, reflecting reductions in headcount and insurance costs.

Advertisement

Restructuring and other charges amounted to $4.4 million, related to employee separation costs and asset impairments following strategic workforce reductions.

Ikena Oncology reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $124.4 million as of December 31, 2024, and anticipates these funds will support operations for at least 12 months.

Advertisement

The company is pursuing a merger with Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, expected to close in mid-2025, and has entered into a loan agreement to lend up to $22.5 million to Inmagene.

Ikena Oncology continues to explore strategic alternatives for its IK-595 program and other legacy programs, with no assurance of future revenue or profitability.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Ikena Oncology Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.