Earnings Snapshots

ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 28, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
ICCC+2.65%

ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC+2.65%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

The FAA is making it harder to track private planes
Tesla, Nvidia lose ground as markets take a tumble on bad economic news
Bill Gates says 2-day work week is coming — thanks to AI
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details the company's financial performance, highlighting a 52% increase in product sales to $26.5 million, driven by the First Defense® product line. This increase is attributed to higher production output following the resolution of contamination events that had previously slowed production.

Suggested Reading

The FAA is making it harder to track private planes
Tesla, Nvidia lose ground as markets take a tumble on bad economic news
Bill Gates says 2-day work week is coming — thanks to AI
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Gross margin improved to 30% of sales, up from 22% in the prior year, reflecting better production yields and increased sales volume. However, this margin remains below the company's target of 40% or more.

Advertisement

Related Content

MicroStrategy stock plunges after it lost $53 million and said it will buy more Bitcoin
MicroStrategy rebrands as Strategy with a Bitcoin-inspired logo

Related Content

MicroStrategy stock plunges after it lost $53 million and said it will buy more Bitcoin
MicroStrategy rebrands as Strategy with a Bitcoin-inspired logo

Product development expenses were $3.9 million, primarily focused on Re-Tain®, a treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows. The company has completed its fourth submission of the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section to the FDA, aiming for product approval.

Advertisement

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 12% to $3.5 million, as the company continues to expand its market presence. Administrative expenses rose slightly to $2.2 million, reflecting ongoing operational costs.

Advertisement

Net loss for the year was $2.2 million, a significant reduction from the $5.8 million loss in the previous year, largely due to improved sales and gross margin.

ImmuCell's balance sheet shows total assets of $45.1 million, with stockholders' equity increasing to $27.5 million. The company raised $4.6 million through an At-The-Market Offering to support its operations.

Advertisement

The company continues to focus on expanding its production capacity for the First Defense® product line and advancing the regulatory approval process for Re-Tain®.

The filing also notes the company's efforts to manage risks related to production capacity, regulatory compliance, and market competition, as well as its strategy to mitigate the impact of inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the ImmuCell Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 28, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.