Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) reports earnings

In This Story IMRX -1.49%

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX-1.49% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

The filing details the company's focus on developing oncology therapies through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway. Immuneering's lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for advanced solid tumors with RAS or RAF mutations. The company also announced interim data from this trial, showing positive response and safety results.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

Immuneering's second product candidate, IMM-6-415, is undergoing a Phase 1/2a clinical trial targeting RAF or RAS mutations. In January 2025, the company paused further enrollment to evaluate data from the 120 mg dose level.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of approximately $61.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $53.5 million in the previous year. As of December 31, 2024, Immuneering had an accumulated deficit of approximately $224.3 million.

Advertisement

Immuneering raised $28.2 million in net proceeds from an underwritten offering in April 2023 and $4.2 million from its ATM Program during 2024. In January 2025, the company raised an additional $13.7 million through the ATM Program.

Advertisement

The filing also highlights the company's strategy to develop therapies that are more effective and better tolerated by cancer patients, with a focus on broadening the indications for MEK inhibitors.

Immuneering's platform is designed to leverage bioinformatics and 3D tumor modeling to guide the development of its oncology pipeline. The company continues to focus on advancing its lead programs and expanding its pipeline through ongoing research and development efforts.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Immuneering Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.