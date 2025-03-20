Earnings Snapshots

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 20, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
Immuneering Corporation (IMRX-1.49%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's focus on developing oncology therapies through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway. Immuneering's lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for advanced solid tumors with RAS or RAF mutations. The company also announced interim data from this trial, showing positive response and safety results.

Immuneering's second product candidate, IMM-6-415, is undergoing a Phase 1/2a clinical trial targeting RAF or RAS mutations. In January 2025, the company paused further enrollment to evaluate data from the 120 mg dose level.

The company reported a net loss of approximately $61.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $53.5 million in the previous year. As of December 31, 2024, Immuneering had an accumulated deficit of approximately $224.3 million.

Immuneering raised $28.2 million in net proceeds from an underwritten offering in April 2023 and $4.2 million from its ATM Program during 2024. In January 2025, the company raised an additional $13.7 million through the ATM Program.

The filing also highlights the company's strategy to develop therapies that are more effective and better tolerated by cancer patients, with a focus on broadening the indications for MEK inhibitors.

Immuneering's platform is designed to leverage bioinformatics and 3D tumor modeling to guide the development of its oncology pipeline. The company continues to focus on advancing its lead programs and expanding its pipeline through ongoing research and development efforts.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Immuneering Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.