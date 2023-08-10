Increasing US housing costs are stopping inflation from falling faster

US inflation moved up by 0.2% from June to July, a moderate pace that economists had expected. On a 12-month basis, the consumer price index moved up by 3.2% versus 3% the month prior, according to data from the US Labor Department.



Inflation in July could have been much lower if the US provided ample housing for its residents. A whopping 90% of the increase in the index in July could be attributed to the shelter category, the Labor Department noted.

This is in large part because the US doesn’t have the number of housing units required to house everyone who lives in the country and also give Americans enough housing options to keep prices low. Until restrictive local zoning laws are relaxed, it’s unlikely that rent or home prices will be affordable in the future.

The volatile energy category also added to overall inflation, while used and new cars dipped again. Stripping out food and energy, inflation’s annual measure continued to decline, hinting at more potential decreases in categories that tend to steer the path of overall inflation.

