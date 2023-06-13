India’s smartphone market was valued at $139 billion in 2021 and is set to hit $281 billion by 2028.

What is happening to the Indian brands?

Despite the policy hurdles they face—apart from the jingoistic boycott callsChinese smartphone makers have wiped Indian players clean off the market. During the pandemic in 2020, Micromax attempted a comeback, riding on the anti-China sentiment. Its plan did not work out.

Other Indian brands are virtually non-existent, with the domestic players holding a total share of 1% in the market despite policy pushes by the government.

It looks like India’s now trying the back door.

