30%: Decline in PC sales in India

The sale of personal computers (PCs) slumped to around 3 million units in the first quarter of 2023, a slide of 30% compared to the same period the previous year. Business and commercial PCs, which made up over 58% of the Indian PC market in this period, witnessed a 25% decline, figures from International Data Corporation revealed. The US manufacturer HP led the market during the quarter, with a 33.8% share of total sales.

$15 billion: Softbank’s total investment in India

SoftBank plans to invest up to $500 million in a handful of Indian startups, Business Standard reported, citing company sources. This sum is much smaller than its 2021 investments, totaling $3.2 billion. Till date, SoftBank is estimated to have poured up to $15 billion into the Indian startup sector.

64%: The share of GST paid by India’s poorest half

The poorest 50% of India’s population pays a little less than two-thirds of the country’s goods and service tax (GST). A third of all GST is paid by the 40% of people who comprise the middle class, while the richest 10% pay only 3-4%, according to an Oxfam report. The poorest 50% pays six times more by way of indirect taxation, as a percentage of income, compared to the top 10%, the report said.

