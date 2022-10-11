Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has entirely switched to green sources for its energy needs, making it one of India’s 100% ecologically sustainable airports.

“Out of the total 100%, CSMIA procures around 5% of the airport’s electricity requirement through its onsite solar generation and the rest 95% from other green sources such as hydro & wind energy,” the Airport Authority of India said in a press release yesterday (Oct. 11).



Mumbai’s airport is among the world’s busiest single-runway airports. On Sept. 17, it handled a record number of passengers (130,374) since the pandemic of 2020.



The facility is managed by Adani Airport Holdings, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.



Mumbai airport’s green energy target

With this latest change, CSMIA has joined Delhi and Kochi in the southern state of Kerala in the list of green airports.

In June, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport became India’s second to run only on renewable energy. In 2015, Kerala’s Cochin International Airport became the world’s first such facility, running totally on solar energy.

CSMIA, which handled 17 million flyers in only the first half of 2022, is in the process of reducing its carbon footprint, taking a step closer to net-zero emissions by 2029.

It saw a rise in natural energy procurement, with 57% green consumption in April 2022 to 98% between the months of May to July. The airport attained 100% utilization of renewable sources in August this year.