Earnings Snapshots

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 24, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
LUCY-6.44%

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY-6.44%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Dow jumps 598 points as Trump eases off on tariff plans
U.S. manufacturing is shrinking again as Trump's tariffs set in
BYD's stock jumps on better-than-expected earnings
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports a net loss of $7,766,515 for the year, compared to a net loss of $6,663,428 in the previous year. The increase in net loss is attributed to higher operating expenses, which rose to $8,138,892 from $6,736,213.

Suggested Reading

Dow jumps 598 points as Trump eases off on tariff plans
U.S. manufacturing is shrinking again as Trump's tariffs set in
BYD's stock jumps on better-than-expected earnings
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Revenues for the year increased to $1,636,440 from $1,152,479, driven by growth in the e-commerce channel and new product launches, including the Nautica® and Eddie Bauer® Powered by Lucyd collections.

Advertisement

Related Content

Gucci sales in China fell sharply and almost $8 billion in market cap disappeared
When did customers of luxury brands get so young?

Related Content

Gucci sales in China fell sharply and almost $8 billion in market cap disappeared
When did customers of luxury brands get so young?

Cost of goods sold increased to $1,421,250 from $1,271,808, with the rise attributed to higher sales volumes and new product lines.

Advertisement

The company reported a gross profit of $215,190, compared to a gross deficit of $119,329 in the previous year, reflecting improved product margins.

Advertisement

Innovative Eyewear's operating expenses included general and administrative costs of $4,473,292, sales and marketing expenses of $2,706,213, and research and development expenses of $819,387.

The company raised approximately $10.5 million through equity offerings, including at-the-market offerings and registered direct offerings, to support its operations and growth initiatives.

Advertisement

Innovative Eyewear's cash and cash equivalents were $2,628,987 as of December 31, 2024, with additional investments in U.S. Treasury bills totaling $4,895,184.

The company continues to focus on expanding its retail presence and product offerings, with plans to launch the Reebok® Powered by Lucyd collection in 2025.

Advertisement

Innovative Eyewear has a licensing agreement with Lucyd Ltd. for the exclusive use of the Lucyd brand and associated intellectual property, and has entered into additional licensing agreements for branded smart eyewear collections.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Innovative Eyewear Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 24, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.