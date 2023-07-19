Miami is feeling the Messi fever ahead of the superstar's MLS debut

Messi is coming to America, the latest and likely last stop of the player’s storied career. The Argentine footballer has officially joined Inter-Miami, a middling Major League Soccer (MLS) team that agreed to pay Messi the largest contract in US soccer history.
The club, partly owned by British soccer legend David Beckham, sees Messi as a worthwhile financial investment as well as a way to improve the play of the struggling side. See the factors that brought one of the greatest soccer player of all time stateside.