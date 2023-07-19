Miami is feeling the Messi fever ahead of the superstar's MLS debut

Messi arrives in Miami during the midway transfer portal of the current season, meaning he is signed for two and a half years. With an expected annual salary of at least $50 million, this puts Messi’s expected total earnings somewhere between $120 and $150 million.

For ownership, this is a bargain deal. According to Jorge Mas, the club’s majority owner, the signing could double the team’s revenue in the next 12 months.



In fact, Mas estimates the team’s valuation could surge as high as $1.5 billion as soon as next year. Forbes estimated Inter-Miami’s value at $600 million in February, ranking it the 11th most valuable side in the MLS.

And Mas’s predictions seem to be coming true. Tickets for Inter Miami’s first game since Messi’s official signing, scheduled for this Friday (July 21) against the Mexican side Cruz Azul, are commanding three-digit prices on ticketing platforms and are reportedly reselling for as much as $110,000. Messi’s appearance on the pitch, however, is not guaranteed.