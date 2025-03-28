Investview Inc (INVU) reports earnings

In This Story INVU -7.95%

Investview Inc (INVU-7.95% ) . has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing outlines Investview's diversified operations, including financial education, blockchain technology, and health and wellness product manufacturing. The company reported total revenue of $52,381,971 for the year, a decrease from $67,920,871 in the previous year, attributed to a contraction in membership and mining revenues.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Operating costs decreased to $50,687,252 from $63,315,941, with significant reductions in commissions and cost of sales. The company reported a net income of $1,190,416, down from $2,831,920 in the previous year.

Advertisement

Investview's blockchain segment faced challenges due to Bitcoin halving and energy curtailments, resulting in a 54% drop in mining revenue. The financial education segment saw a 16% decrease in membership revenue due to shifts in consumer behavior post-pandemic.

Advertisement

The company completed the acquisition of Renu Laboratories in October 2024 to expand its health and wellness segment, contributing $110,671 in revenue since acquisition.

Advertisement

Investview settled an SEC inquiry related to past operations with a $375,000 penalty. The settlement concluded an investigation into unregistered investment contracts.

The company announced a stock repurchase program of up to $1,000,000, aiming to reduce outstanding shares and increase shareholder value.

Advertisement

Investview's liquidity position remains strong with $22.5 million in cash at year-end, supported by $8.3 million in net cash from operating activities.

The company continues to face risks from regulatory changes in cryptocurrency and reliance on a sole power provider for mining operations. Efforts to recover $1.87 million from a credit card processor are ongoing, with legal actions in place.

Advertisement

Investview's strategic focus includes commercializing its Opencash brokerage platform and expanding its health and wellness product line to offset revenue contractions in other segments.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Investview Inc annual 10-K report dated March 28, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.