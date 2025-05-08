Europe’s economy just got a performance review — and Jamie Dimon didn’t hold back. Speaking in Dublin, the JPMorgan Chase CEO warned that the EU is falling dangerously behind the U.S. and China, warning that Europe has shrunk from 90% of U.S. GDP to 65% over the past 15 years.

“That’s not good,” he said at a government-hosted event in Ireland this week. “You’re losing.”

For a continent wrestling with sluggish growth, fragmented capital markets, and a habit of slow-walking reform, the blunt assessment from one of Wall Street’s most influential voices was designed to land hard. And it did. Without decisive structural reform and investment, he warned, Europe risks losing relevance entirely.

Dimon, who’s led JPMorgan since 2006 and steered it through the financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now another bout of geopolitical and economic whiplash, offered a roadmap. He called on European leaders to finish the job on integration, creating a true single market — covering banking, capital, corporate disclosure, climate, and exchange transparency — modeled after policy-forward economies such as Ireland, Singapore, and South Korea (which punch above their economic weight).

This isn’t Dimon’s first warning shot at the EU. In his shareholder letter earlier this year, he said Europe “has some serious issues to fix,” criticized the continent’s structural weaknesses, and said countries must “significantly reform their economies so they can grow.” But the latest comments suggest concern from a crucial voice that the EU is running out of time to reverse its decline.

And in Ireland, Dimon didn’t just talk about Europe. He warned that financial markets are underestimating the risk of inflation and a potential rate hike from the Federal Reserve. While traders are pricing in just a 20% chance of another increase, Dimon put the odds closer to 40-50% — and that, he said, is “a cause for concern.” Dimon pointed to what he called a number of inflationary forces — President Donald Trump’s latest tariff agenda, ballooning government deficits, restrictive immigration policies, demographic shifts, and a realignment in global trade.

“Unfortunately, I think there is complacency in the market. There is a lot of happy talk,” he said. “One day, you may see a different reaction.”

Markets, for now, have shrugged off Trump’s threats of 50% tariffs on copper and 200% tariffs on pharmaceuticals, among others. Dimon noted that investors may be relying too heavily on the idea that, at the last minute, “Trump always chickens out” — a nickname that has been shortened to TACO and has been gaining traction on Wall Street. Dimon implied that, this time, the consequences of betting wrong could be far greater.

The kicker is that JPMorgan is itself doubling down on Europe — investing in staff and operations across major cities. Dimon’s critique comes from someone who has staked his growth bets on the region. In theory, he should be bullish on the continent. Instead, he’s sounding the alarm. That makes his diagnosis all the more biting — and might make his call-to-action impossible to ignore.