Jamie Dimon's wife is door-knocking for Kamala Harris

Judith Kent, the wife of JPMorgan Chase (JPM+0.94% ) chief Jamie Dimon, has been knocking on doors in Michigan for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.



In a statement from the Harris campaign reported by The New York Times, Kent said “the stakes are high in this election for our country, our core principles, our security and our economy.” She said the Democratic presidential candidate and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, “are fighting for a hopeful, optimistic future for all Americans.”

“I’m proud to be a supporter and to spend time talking with voters and encouraging them to turn out to vote for the Harris-Walz ticket,” she said.

Kent has donated more than $250,000 this year to the Harris Action Fund, the Democratic National Committee, and other Democratic groups, according to an Axios analysis of Federal Election Commission filings.

Although the JPMorgan CEO himself has not endorsed a candidate in Tuesday’s election (and has publicly praised former President Donald Trump), The Times reported last month that Dimon has privately “made clear” he supports Harris — and would even consider a role as Treasury Secretary in her administration if she is elected.



When asked whether she would consider Dimon for Treasury at an even in Houston last month, Harris said she does not have a cabinet yet, Bloomberg reported.

Trump, in an interview with Bloomberg in July, said that he would consider Dimon for that same position in his own administration if he is elected.

Speculation has swirled for years around whether Dimon, who has helmed JPMorgan for the better part of two decades, would consider a government position. The 68-year-old executive himself has repeatedly said he has no immediate plans to do so, but has never fully ruled out the possibility of accepting a position down the line if offered.

During a call with analysts following the company’s third-quarter earnings report last month, Dimon said the chance of being tapped by the next administration “is almost nil and probably I’m not going to do it, but I’ve always reserved the right.”

“I love what I do,” he said. “I intend to be doing what I’m doing. I almost guarantee I’ll be doing this for a long period of time or at least until the board kicks me out.”