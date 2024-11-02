What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Jeff Bezos explains, Elon Musk's Trump job, Amazon and Starbucks return-to-office: Leadership news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

Jeff Bezos explains, Elon Musk's Trump job, Amazon and Starbucks return-to-office: Leadership news roundup

Plus, 7 tech leaders cozying up to Donald Trump before Election Day

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Jeff Bezos explains, Elon Musk&#39;s Trump job, Amazon and Starbucks return-to-office: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Samuel Corum (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Rob Kim (Getty Images), Bryan Bedder for Bloomberg Philanthropies (Getty Images), Image: David Ryder (Getty Images), Chesnot (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

Jeff Bezos says he didn’t know Blue Origin met with Trump as he tries to calm Washington Post storm

Jeff Bezos says he didn’t know Blue Origin met with Trump as he tries to calm Washington Post storm

Amazon Chairman and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos
Amazon Chairman and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos says there is “no connection” between the Washington Post’s decision not to endorse a presidential candidate and his space company’s meeting with former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

The 3 best states in America for job seekers — and the 3 worst

The 3 best states in America for job seekers — and the 3 worst

Image for article titled Jeff Bezos explains, Elon Musk&#39;s Trump job, Amazon and Starbucks return-to-office: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Searching for a job is difficult no matter where you live, but some locations might give you an edge.

Advertisement

A new report from WalletHub compiles the best and worst states for job seekers this year. The financial services company examined 34 key indicators of job-market strength and economic health across all 50 states, using data points ranging from median annual income to employment growth opportunities to the unemployment rate.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

Elon Musk in a Trump administration? A top aide suddenly says no

Elon Musk in a Trump administration? A top aide suddenly says no

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Photo: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

For more than a month, Elon Musk has been eyeing a position leading a task force under a hypothetical Trump administration. Now, it appears his role has been downgraded to “writing software” to help slash the federal budget, according to Former President Donald Trump’s transition team co-chair.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

7 tech leaders cozying up to Donald Trump before Election Day

7 tech leaders cozying up to Donald Trump before Election Day

Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

With Election Day less than a full week away, no one is quite sure who will become the 47th president of the United States. For many tech CEOs, that means former President Donald Trump — a frequent critic of companies like Meta (META) and Google (GOOGL) — may return to the White House.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

Starbucks to corporate staffers: Quit or come into the office

Starbucks to corporate staffers: Quit or come into the office

Starbucks headquarters at Starbucks Center on July 3, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
Starbucks headquarters at Starbucks Center on July 3, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
Image: David Ryder (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) has warned its corporate staff that failing to work in the office three days a week could lead to termination.

Advertisement

The mandate is part of the coffee chain’s “standardized process,” set to launch in January, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg. Employees who do not comply risk “separation,” though the company has not detailed how it will monitor the new policy.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

Amazon workers ‘appalled’ by executive’s claim that anyone was ‘excited’ about in-office mandate

Amazon workers ‘appalled’ by executive’s claim that anyone was ‘excited’ about in-office mandate

Image for article titled Jeff Bezos explains, Elon Musk&#39;s Trump job, Amazon and Starbucks return-to-office: Leadership news roundup
Image: Chesnot (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) Web Services CEO Matt Garman is facing fierce criticism from a substantial segment of his workforce regarding his return-to-office (RTO) remarks.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

Elon Musk’s pro-Trump super PAC is doing some shady stuff

Elon Musk’s pro-Trump super PAC is doing some shady stuff

Elon Musk speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City.
Elon Musk speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City.
Image: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)

Paid door knockers hired by a firm linked to America PAC, Elon Musk’s campaign organization supporting former President Donald Trump, are reportedly facing poor working conditions.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Billionaire John Paulson appeals to Elon Musk as he seeks a Trump cabinet job

Billionaire John Paulson appeals to Elon Musk as he seeks a Trump cabinet job

Billionaire John Paulson on set of “The Claman Countdown” at Fox Business Network Studios on September 17, 2024 in New York City
Billionaire John Paulson on set of “The Claman Countdown” at Fox Business Network Studios on September 17, 2024 in New York City
Photo: Rob Kim (Getty Images)

Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson told The Wall Street Journal that he would work with Elon Musk in a potential second Trump administration as he seeks a slot in the former president’s cabinet.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

Michael Bloomberg voted for Kamala Harris ‘without hesitation’ — and slammed Trump’s ‘ignorance’

Michael Bloomberg voted for Kamala Harris ‘without hesitation’ — and slammed Trump’s ‘ignorance’

Major Democratic donor Michael Bloomberg shakes hands with President Joe Biden at an event on September 24, 2024, in New York.
Major Democratic donor Michael Bloomberg shakes hands with President Joe Biden at an event on September 24, 2024, in New York.
Photo: Bryan Bedder for Bloomberg Philanthropies (Getty Images)

Billionaire and major Democratic donor Michael Bloomberg said he voted for Vice President Kamala Harris “without hesitation,” accusing former President Donald Trump of making the U.S. look like a banana republic.  

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

11 / 11