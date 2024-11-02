Jeff Bezos explains, Elon Musk's Trump job, Amazon and Starbucks return-to-office: Leadership news roundup

2 / 11
Jeff Bezos says there is “no connection” between the Washington Post’s decision not to endorse a presidential candidate and his space company’s meeting with former President Donald Trump.
Searching for a job is difficult no matter where you live, but some locations might give you an edge.
A new report from WalletHub compiles the best and worst states for job seekers this year. The financial services company examined 34 key indicators of job-market strength and economic health across all 50 states, using data points ranging from median annual income to employment growth opportunities to the unemployment rate.
For more than a month, Elon Musk has been eyeing a position leading a task force under a hypothetical Trump administration. Now, it appears his role has been downgraded to “writing software” to help slash the federal budget, according to Former President Donald Trump’s transition team co-chair.
With Election Day less than a full week away, no one is quite sure who will become the 47th president of the United States. For many tech CEOs, that means former President Donald Trump — a frequent critic of companies like Meta (META) and Google (GOOGL) — may return to the White House.
Starbucks (SBUX) has warned its corporate staff that failing to work in the office three days a week could lead to termination.
The mandate is part of the coffee chain’s “standardized process,” set to launch in January, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg. Employees who do not comply risk “separation,” though the company has not detailed how it will monitor the new policy.
Amazon (AMZN) Web Services CEO Matt Garman is facing fierce criticism from a substantial segment of his workforce regarding his return-to-office (RTO) remarks.
Paid door knockers hired by a firm linked to America PAC, Elon Musk’s campaign organization supporting former President Donald Trump, are reportedly facing poor working conditions.
Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson told The Wall Street Journal that he would work with Elon Musk in a potential second Trump administration as he seeks a slot in the former president’s cabinet.
Billionaire and major Democratic donor Michael Bloomberg said he voted for Vice President Kamala Harris “without hesitation,” accusing former President Donald Trump of making the U.S. look like a banana republic.