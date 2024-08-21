Check out Jeff Bezos' new $80 million private jet

In This Story AMZN

Jeff Bezos’ $200 million private jet collection appears to be growing in size. In July, the Amazon (AMZN) founder reportedly became the owner of a Gulfstream G700 — the latest and most coveted aircraft to hit the private jet market.

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

The Gulfstream G700 is believed to be one of four planes that Bezos currently owns. The aircraft first went on the market in March and two private planes were quickly snatched up by Qatar Airways. Elon Musk is also believed to have ordered a Gulfstream G700, according to Business Insider.

Advertisement

The new private jet is worth an estimated $80 million; Bezos also owns two versions of an earlier Gulfstream model and a Pilatus PC-24 jet.

Advertisement

Among the features on the Gulfstream G700 are 20 panoramic windows and “whisper⁠-⁠quiet cabin with 100% fresh, plasma⁠-⁠ionized air replenished every two to three minutes.” The aircraft’s seats are hand-crafted and can also convert into ergonomic beds. The plane can accommodate up to 13 guests and sleep up to eight people.

Advertisement

The aircraft’s manufacturers also brag that the new jet holds more than 50 world speed records, while also featuring cutting-edge sustainability technology.

Despite these claims, in less than two months Bezos’ Gulfstream G700 emitted 264 tons of carbon dioxide over the course of 28 flights, per Business Insider, which cited JetSpy data. That is around 17 times more carbon dioxide than the average American emits in a year, according to the outlet.

Advertisement

The billionaire’s purchase flew under the radar for a month because Bezos was using the FAA’s Privacy ICAO aircraft address (PIA) program, which allows private jet owners to use a temporary aircraft registration to conceal their flight history.

Jack Sweeney – the college student who founded the private aircraft tracking service JetSpy – revealed that Bezos had a new jet in a post on X. Sweeney has previously drawn the ire of both Elon Musk and Taylor Swift for his jet tracking service – though the posts are entirely sourced from publicly available information.

Advertisement

In just 39 days, Bezos has already used a PIA on several occasions, to prevent people from tracking his Gulfstream G700.

